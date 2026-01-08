photoDetails

english

3004323

Rupa Bayor, 24, grew up in Sippi village, Arunachal Pradesh. She lost her father at a young age and worked in the fields alongside her mother and four siblings. In a community where girls often marry at a young age, she chose a different path. Today, she has made history as the first Indian to achieve World Rank 6 and Asia Rank 1 in Taekwondo Poomsae, a non-contact category judged on precision and technique. Here's how grit, 12-hour training days, and unwavering determination took her from rural India to global podiums.