From Farming Fields To World No. 6: Rupa Bayor's Taekwondo Journey
Rupa Bayor, 24, grew up in Sippi village, Arunachal Pradesh. She lost her father at a young age and worked in the fields alongside her mother and four siblings. In a community where girls often marry at a young age, she chose a different path. Today, she has made history as the first Indian to achieve World Rank 6 and Asia Rank 1 in Taekwondo Poomsae, a non-contact category judged on precision and technique. Here's how grit, 12-hour training days, and unwavering determination took her from rural India to global podiums.
She lost her father young, worked in fields, came from a village where girls marry early. Today she's World Rank 6, Asia Rank 1 in Taekwondo. Swipe to see Rupa Bayor's incredible journey.
Meet Rupa Bayor, 24 years old from Sippi village, Arunachal Pradesh. Lost her father early, helped her mom farm with four siblings. In her community, girls usually marry young. She chose Taekwondo instead.
At age 15, her uncle, a karate master, spotted her potential. He shifted her to Olympic-recognized Taekwondo in 2015. She moved to Itanagar for training, leaving village life behind for her dream.
What's Poomsae? It's non-contact Taekwondo with choreographed patterns. Judges score precision, power, and technique. No fighting, just pure artistry and discipline. Rupa mastered this difficult category.
In 2021, she joined Indo-Korean Taekwondo Academy in Mumbai. Trains 12 hours daily, six days a week under coach Abhishek Dubey. Backed by Welspun Super Sport Women Program. Her dedication level is insane.
The breakthrough came in 2022, bronze at WT Croatia Open, India's first female medal there. Then silver at Australian Open, bronze at 2024 Asian Championships. Her world ranking jumped from 123 to 6.
Early 2026, Rupa made history. World Rank 6. Asia Rank 1. First Indian ever to achieve this in Poomsae category. Consistent performances at Korea Open and other events propelled her to the top.
Chief Minister Pema Khandu called her a "benchmark for Indian athletes." She's inspiring Northeast youth nationwide, proving rural India can produce world champions. Arunachal Pradesh's pride.
Currently training in Navi Mumbai. Next target, medal at Asian Games. Her dream is to return to Sippi village and teach Taekwondo to girls, promoting self-reliance through sports.
From fields to world podiums. From a village where girls marry early to Asia Rank 1. Rupa Bayor proves grit, discipline, and dreams can overcome any obstacle. India's Taekwondo queen.
