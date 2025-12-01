From Film Shoots To Birthday Parties, Check What All You Can Do In Namo Bharat Trains
Step aboard the Namo Bharat high-speed trains and turn your special moments into unforgettable experiences! From birthday parties and pre-wedding photoshoots to film shoots, advertisements, and digital content creation, NCRTC now allows individuals and creators to book both trains and stations along the Delhi-Meerut corridor. With sleek futuristic coaches, photogenic stations, flexible bookings, and dedicated staff ensuring safety, Namo Bharat offers a one-of-a-kind venue for celebrations and creative projects. Make every journey a memory and every frame a showstopper!
What You Can Do
Namo Bharat trains and stations offer versatile spaces for a wide range of occasions. You can celebrate birthdays, host milestone parties, or organise pre-wedding photoshoots in a unique and memorable setting. The futuristic coaches and modern stations are also perfect for film shoots, advertisements, digital content creation, and documentaries. With their sleek design and photogenic interiors, the trains and stations provide visually striking backdrops for every event, turning ordinary moments into extraordinary experiences.
How To Book Your Event
Booking your event on Namo Bharat trains starts at Rs 5,000 per hour, with an additional 30 minutes included for setup and pack-up. Events can be scheduled between 6 AM and 11 PM, offering plenty of flexibility. Both static coaches and running trains are available for booking, and for controlled photoshoots, a mock-up coach at Duhai Depot is also provided to help organisers plan their setups efficiently.
Safety & Guidelines
NCRTC staff and security personnel will be present throughout the event to supervise and ensure everything runs smoothly. While simple decor is allowed, nothing should damage the train interiors, keeping the venue safe and well-maintained. Events are planned to minimize disruption to commuters, providing a secure and hassle-free experience for all participants.
Photogenic Stations & Coaches
Stations such as Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Sahibabad, Duhai, and Meerut South are expected to be popular among couples, families, and photographers seeking unconventional, photogenic locations. With their clean architecture, ample lighting, and open spaces, these stations provide a fresh alternative to traditional banquet halls or outdoor venues.
Creative Opportunities
Film shoots, commercials, advertisements, and digital content can utilize Namo Bharat’s futuristic design. Short-term bookings available at competitive rates. Coaches and stations act as visually striking backdrops for professional projects. Enables high-quality creative production in a unique setting.
Your Next Event Awaits
Celebrate milestones, capture memories, or shoot your next project in style! Namo Bharat trains and stations are more than transportation; they’re versatile, modern spaces ready to host your ideas. Book now and make your next event unforgettable!
