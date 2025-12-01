From Film Shoots To Birthday Parties, Check What All You Can Do In Namo Bharat Trains

2 / 6

Booking your event on Namo Bharat trains starts at Rs 5,000 per hour, with an additional 30 minutes included for setup and pack-up. Events can be scheduled between 6 AM and 11 PM, offering plenty of flexibility. Both static coaches and running trains are available for booking, and for controlled photoshoots, a mock-up coach at Duhai Depot is also provided to help organisers plan their setups efficiently.