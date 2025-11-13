Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2983899https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/from-giant-birds-to-ocean-titans-9-animals-that-lay-the-worlds-largest-eggs-2983899
NewsPhotosFrom Giant Birds To Ocean Titans: 9 Animals That Lay The World's Largest Eggs
photoDetails

From Giant Birds To Ocean Titans: 9 Animals That Lay The World's Largest Eggs

Some animals lay truly gigantic eggs. From birds to reptiles, these creatures produce the largest eggs in the world. Each one is a wonder of nature, showing just how big eggs can get.

Updated:Nov 13, 2025, 06:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Ostrich

1/9
Ostrich

It lays the world’s largest egg, weighing about 1.5 kilograms and measuring up to 15 centimeters long. These eggs are so big, you might think they belong in a dinosaur museum!  

Follow Us

Emu

2/9
(Photo credits: freepik)

This Australian giant lays dark green eggs that tip the scales at around 700 grams. They’re the size of a large avocado and just as fascinating.  

Follow Us

Cassowary

3/9
(Photo credits: freepik)

Known for their striking appearance, cassowaries lay glossy, pea-green eggs weighing up to 600 grams, often hidden deep in the rainforest.

Follow Us

Kiwi

4/9
(Photo credits: X)

Despite their small size, female kiwis lay eggs that can make up about 20 percent of their body weight — an impressive feat packed into a tiny bird!  

Follow Us

Leatherback Sea Turtle

5/9
(Photo credits: freepik)

These ocean giants lay soft, ping-pong-ball-sized eggs in massive clutches, more than 100 eggs per nest, each weighing around 80 grams. (Photo credits: freepik)

(Photo credits: freepik)

Follow Us

Green Sea Turtle

6/9
(Photo credits: freepik)

They lay about 100 golf-ball-sized eggs, each weighing nearly 50 grams. That’s a lot of tiny eggs in every nest! 

(Photo credits: freepik)

Follow Us

Crocodile

7/9
(Photo credits: freepik)

Female crocodiles lay around 30 to 50 hard-shelled eggs, each roughly 150 grams, fiercely guarding their nests from predators.

(Photo credits: freepik)

Follow Us

Platypus

8/9
(Photo credits: Gemini)

This oddball mammal is one of the few egg-laying mammals, producing leathery eggs about 1.5 centimeters wide, true marvels of nature!  

Follow Us

Reticulated Python

9/9
(Photo credits: Gemini)

The largest snake to lay eggs, the reticulated python, can produce clutches with eggs measuring about 10 centimeters long and weighing over 20 kilograms in total.

Follow Us
largest eggs in the worldanimals that lay big eggsostrich egg sizereptile egg factsbird egg comparisonnature wildlife wonders
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
largest eggs in the world
From Giant Birds To Ocean Titans: 9 Animals That Lay The World's Largest Eggs
camera icon9
title
India Travel
The World Within India: International Vibes From Domestic Travel
camera icon14
title
Pakistan cricket terror attacks
From Sri Lankan Team Bus Attack To Bajaur Cricket Ground Blast: 10 Times When Pakistan Proved Terror Rules Even Its Cricket Grounds
camera icon11
title
Countries with no rivers
Countries With 'No Rivers'- Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Vatican City And Many More In The List
camera icon7
title
Gold
No More Buying Gold Other Precious Metals In Cash; BIG Decision By Ministry of Commerce and Industry Of Kuwait