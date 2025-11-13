From Giant Birds To Ocean Titans: 9 Animals That Lay The World's Largest Eggs
Some animals lay truly gigantic eggs. From birds to reptiles, these creatures produce the largest eggs in the world. Each one is a wonder of nature, showing just how big eggs can get.
Ostrich
It lays the world’s largest egg, weighing about 1.5 kilograms and measuring up to 15 centimeters long. These eggs are so big, you might think they belong in a dinosaur museum!
Emu
This Australian giant lays dark green eggs that tip the scales at around 700 grams. They’re the size of a large avocado and just as fascinating.
Cassowary
Known for their striking appearance, cassowaries lay glossy, pea-green eggs weighing up to 600 grams, often hidden deep in the rainforest.
Kiwi
Despite their small size, female kiwis lay eggs that can make up about 20 percent of their body weight — an impressive feat packed into a tiny bird!
Leatherback Sea Turtle
These ocean giants lay soft, ping-pong-ball-sized eggs in massive clutches, more than 100 eggs per nest, each weighing around 80 grams. (Photo credits: freepik)
Green Sea Turtle
They lay about 100 golf-ball-sized eggs, each weighing nearly 50 grams. That’s a lot of tiny eggs in every nest!
Crocodile
Female crocodiles lay around 30 to 50 hard-shelled eggs, each roughly 150 grams, fiercely guarding their nests from predators.
Platypus
This oddball mammal is one of the few egg-laying mammals, producing leathery eggs about 1.5 centimeters wide, true marvels of nature!
Reticulated Python
The largest snake to lay eggs, the reticulated python, can produce clutches with eggs measuring about 10 centimeters long and weighing over 20 kilograms in total.
