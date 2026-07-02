/From Lohagard to Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya, 7 destinations that you should be careful before visiting

These forts may look perfect for an adventurous date, but their risky paths, steep climbs, and unsafe conditions make them unsuitable for couples. Safety concerns like slippery trails, narrow edges, and high fall risk turn these scenic spots into dangerous choices.
India's hill forts are postcard material: moss-covered walls, sweeping valley views, that whole "lost in time" vibe, but a good number of them weren't built with comfort in mind, and some treks demand real physical effort and sharp focus rather than a stroll hand-in-hand.
Kalavantin Durg is a 2,250 ft (686 m) high pinnacle in the Western Ghats near Panvel, Maharashtra.
Best time to visit: July to March
This fort is considered the most dangerous fort due to its extremely narrow rock-cut steps with no railings and steep drops.
If you are an experienced trekkers so this place is for you, but not for beginners.
There are 5 risk factors you must consider:-
Foot can slip easily
No railings at all
Strong winds at the top
Overcrowded steps
Risk of accidents while taking selfies near edges
Lohagad Fort is a historic hill fort situated at an altitude of around 3,400 ft (1,033 m) near Lonavala in Maharashtra. It is known for its scenic beauty, especially during the monsoon season, and its famous “Vinchu Kata” (scorpion tail-shaped ridge).
Best time to visit: June to February
This fort can become risky during the monsoon due to slippery pathways, moss-covered steps, and strong winds, especially along the narrow ridges.
It is suitable for beginners and moderate trekkers, but extra caution is required during rainy weather.
If you are planning to visit this fort during the monsoon season, you must be very careful because it gets slippery after rainfall, and visibility is reduced due to fog.
Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:
Slippery steps due to moss and rain
Strong winds on the ridge
Low visibility due to fog
Overcrowding during weekends
Risky edges near Vinchu Kata
Wei Sawdong Falls is a hidden three-tier waterfall located near Cherrapunji (Sohra). It is famous for its crystal-clear blue water and naturally formed step-like structure, making it one of the most visually stunning waterfalls in Meghalaya. Surrounded by dense greenery, this offbeat spot attracts adventure lovers and photographers.
Best time to visit: October to April
This waterfall can become risky due to its steep and slippery descent, especially during the monsoon season when the water flow increases and the trail becomes dangerous.
It is not ideal for beginners, as reaching the falls requires climbing down uneven, steep steps without proper safety support. Only those with good balance and basic trekking experience should attempt it.
Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:
Steep and uneven descent to reach the falls
Slippery rocks and steps due to moss and water
No proper railings or safety barriers
Strong water flow during monsoon
Remote location with limited help availability
Harihar Fort, also known as Harshagad, is located in Maharashtra and is widely considered the most dangerous fort in India.
It is located in the Nashik district; its claim to fame is a nearly vertical, 80-degree rock-cut staircase that exposes climbers to sheer drop-offs with no railings or support.
Best time to visit: October to February
If you are an experienced trekker, you must visit, but this fort is not ideal for the beginner trekker.
Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:
Extremely steep and narrow steps
No railings or support on the climb
High risk of slipping, especially during the monsoon
Strong winds at exposed points
Overcrowding on narrow stair section
Alang rises to about 4,500 ft in Nashik district and was originally raised by tribes from the nearby Ambewadi villages.
Best time to visit: October to February
This Fort is considered one of the toughest and most dangerous treks in Maharashtra due to its steep rock patches, technical climbing sections, and isolated location.
This trek is only recommended for experienced trekkers. It is not suitable for beginners.
Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:
Technical rock climbing sections
High risk of slipping on steep patches
Requires ropes and proper trekking gear
Remote location with limited help available
Unpredictable weather conditions
Daulatabad Fort, also known as Deogiri, is a 12th-century medieval fortress situated on a 200-meter-high conical hill in Maharashtra, about 16 km from Aurangabad.
Best time to visit: October to March
This fort can be dangerous due to its dark underground tunnels, steep climbs, and confusing pathways, which can make navigation difficult for visitors.
It is suitable for trekking and exploration, but visitors should be cautious, especially while moving through narrow passages and climbing steep sections.
This fort is not ideal for certain seasons, as the environment includes dark enclosed spaces, physically demanding climbs, and areas where one can easily get disoriented.
Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:
Dark and narrow tunnels
High chances of getting lost inside the passages
Steep and uneven climb
Presence of bats in cave areas
Low visibility in certain sections
Lingana Fort is a steep rock pinnacle rising to about 2,969 ft (905 m) in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. It lies between Raigad and Torna forts and is known for its extremely challenging climb.
Best time to visit: October to February
This fort is considered one of the most dangerous in Maharashtra due to its vertical climb, exposed rock patches, and lack of proper trekking routes.
It is strictly recommended only for highly experienced trekkers with technical climbing skills and proper equipment. It is not suitable for beginners.
This fort requires full concentration and offers no safe or comfortable space for a relaxed outing.
Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:
Vertical rock climbing sections
Requires ropes and technical gear
High risk of falling from exposed edges
No proper trekking path
Strong winds at higher altitude
These forts may look beautiful and adventurous, but they are not always safe, especially for couples looking for a peaceful or romantic outing. Safety should always come first, so it’s better to choose places that offer both comfort and security instead of unnecessary risk.