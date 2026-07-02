Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Photos
  • /From Lohagard to Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya, 7 destinations that you should be careful before visiting

From Lohagard to Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya, 7 destinations that you should be careful before visiting

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 01:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 01:25 PM IST

These forts may look perfect for an adventurous date, but their risky paths, steep climbs, and unsafe conditions make them unsuitable for couples. Safety concerns like slippery trails, narrow edges, and high fall risk turn these scenic spots into dangerous choices.

Forts and destinations1/9

Forts and destinations

India's hill forts are postcard material: moss-covered walls, sweeping valley views, that whole "lost in time" vibe, but a good number of them weren't built with comfort in mind, and some treks demand real physical effort and sharp focus rather than a stroll hand-in-hand.

Kalavantin Durg2/9

Kalavantin Durg

Kalavantin Durg is a 2,250 ft (686 m) high pinnacle in the Western Ghats near Panvel, Maharashtra.

Best time to visit: July to March

This fort is considered the most dangerous fort due to its extremely narrow rock-cut steps with no railings and steep drops.

If you are an experienced trekkers so this place is for you, but not for beginners.

There are 5 risk factors you must consider:-

Foot can slip easily

No railings at all

Strong winds at the top

Overcrowded steps

Risk of accidents while taking selfies near edges

Lohagad Fort3/9

Lohagad Fort

Lohagad Fort is a historic hill fort situated at an altitude of around 3,400 ft (1,033 m) near Lonavala in Maharashtra. It is known for its scenic beauty, especially during the monsoon season, and its famous “Vinchu Kata” (scorpion tail-shaped ridge).

Best time to visit: June to February

This fort can become risky during the monsoon due to slippery pathways, moss-covered steps, and strong winds, especially along the narrow ridges.

It is suitable for beginners and moderate trekkers, but extra caution is required during rainy weather.

If you are planning to visit this fort during the monsoon season, you must be very careful because it gets slippery after rainfall, and visibility is reduced due to fog. 

Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:

Slippery steps due to moss and rain

Strong winds on the ridge

Low visibility due to fog

Overcrowding during weekends

Risky edges near Vinchu Kata

Wei Sawdong Falls4/9

Wei Sawdong Falls

Wei Sawdong Falls is a hidden three-tier waterfall located near Cherrapunji (Sohra). It is famous for its crystal-clear blue water and naturally formed step-like structure, making it one of the most visually stunning waterfalls in Meghalaya. Surrounded by dense greenery, this offbeat spot attracts adventure lovers and photographers.

Best time to visit: October to April

This waterfall can become risky due to its steep and slippery descent, especially during the monsoon season when the water flow increases and the trail becomes dangerous.

It is not ideal for beginners, as reaching the falls requires climbing down uneven, steep steps without proper safety support. Only those with good balance and basic trekking experience should attempt it.

Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:

Steep and uneven descent to reach the falls

Slippery rocks and steps due to moss and water

No proper railings or safety barriers

Strong water flow during monsoon

Remote location with limited help availability

Harihar Fort5/9

Harihar Fort

Harihar Fort, also known as Harshagad, is located in Maharashtra and is widely considered the most dangerous fort in India.

It is located in the Nashik district; its claim to fame is a nearly vertical, 80-degree rock-cut staircase that exposes climbers to sheer drop-offs with no railings or support. 

Best time to visit: October to February

If you are an experienced trekker, you must visit, but this fort is not ideal for the beginner trekker.

Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:

Extremely steep and narrow steps

No railings or support on the climb

High risk of slipping, especially during the monsoon

Strong winds at exposed points

Overcrowding on narrow stair section

Alang Fort6/9

Alang Fort

Alang rises to about 4,500 ft in Nashik district and was originally raised by tribes from the nearby Ambewadi villages.

Best time to visit: October to February

This Fort is considered one of the toughest and most dangerous treks in Maharashtra due to its steep rock patches, technical climbing sections, and isolated location.

This trek is only recommended for experienced trekkers. It is not suitable for beginners.

Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:

Technical rock climbing sections

High risk of slipping on steep patches

Requires ropes and proper trekking gear

Remote location with limited help available

Unpredictable weather conditions

Daulatabad Fort7/9

Daulatabad Fort

Daulatabad Fort, also known as Deogiri, is a 12th-century medieval fortress situated on a 200-meter-high conical hill in Maharashtra, about 16 km from Aurangabad.

Best time to visit: October to March

This fort can be dangerous due to its dark underground tunnels, steep climbs, and confusing pathways, which can make navigation difficult for visitors.

It is suitable for trekking and exploration, but visitors should be cautious, especially while moving through narrow passages and climbing steep sections.

This fort is not ideal for certain seasons, as the environment includes dark enclosed spaces, physically demanding climbs, and areas where one can easily get disoriented.

Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:

Dark and narrow tunnels

High chances of getting lost inside the passages

Steep and uneven climb

Presence of bats in cave areas

Low visibility in certain sections

Lingana Fort8/9

Lingana Fort

Lingana Fort is a steep rock pinnacle rising to about 2,969 ft (905 m) in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. It lies between Raigad and Torna forts and is known for its extremely challenging climb.

Best time to visit: October to February

This fort is considered one of the most dangerous in Maharashtra due to its vertical climb, exposed rock patches, and lack of proper trekking routes.

It is strictly recommended only for highly experienced trekkers with technical climbing skills and proper equipment. It is not suitable for beginners.

This fort requires full concentration and offers no safe or comfortable space for a relaxed outing.

Here are 5 risk factors you must consider:

Vertical rock climbing sections

Requires ropes and technical gear

High risk of falling from exposed edges

No proper trekking path

Strong winds at higher altitude

9/9

These forts may look beautiful and adventurous, but they are not always safe, especially for couples looking for a peaceful or romantic outing. Safety should always come first, so it’s better to choose places that offer both comfort and security instead of unnecessary risk.

TAGS:
dangerous forts for couples
unsafe forts India
risky trekking forts
dangerous trekking spots India
risky travel destinations India

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
50 alleged errors in one paper? UGC-NET Sociology exam faces backlash
ugc net news today15 min ago
2
Numerology horoscope today17 min ago
3
Technology news21 min ago
4
dangerous forts for couples24 min ago
5
Auto news44 min ago