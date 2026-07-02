/From Lohagard to Wei Sawdong Falls in Meghalaya, 7 destinations that you should be careful before visiting

Kalavantin Durg

Kalavantin Durg is a 2,250 ft (686 m) high pinnacle in the Western Ghats near Panvel, Maharashtra.

Best time to visit: July to March

This fort is considered the most dangerous fort due to its extremely narrow rock-cut steps with no railings and steep drops.

If you are an experienced trekkers so this place is for you, but not for beginners.

There are 5 risk factors you must consider:-

Foot can slip easily

No railings at all

Strong winds at the top

Overcrowded steps

Risk of accidents while taking selfies near edges