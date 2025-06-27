Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2923269https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/from-lucknow-to-stars-5-lesser-known-facts-about-shubhanshu-shukla-1st-indian-on-international-space-station-2923269
NewsPhotosFrom Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
photoDetails

From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station

Axiom Space's Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew successfully reached the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday in a journey that lasted approximately 28 hours. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Harmony module at 6:21 am ET while soaring over the expansive North Atlantic, according to ANI, Axiom stated in a statement. 

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is part of Axiom Space's mission, marking a historic moment for India's space collaboration with NASA.

Updated:Jun 27, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Follow Us

His NDA Secret

1/7
His NDA Secret

According to a report by News18, Shubhanshu Shukla applied secretly to the National Defence Academy (NDA) at the young age of 16. 

(Photo Credit: @Axiom_Space/ X)

Follow Us

Shubhanshu Shukla's School

2/7
Shubhanshu Shukla's School

According to several media reports, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla did his schooling at City Montessori School. 

The family of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla arrived at his school in Lucknow on June 26 to watch the successful docking of Axiom 4 Mission to the ISS.

(Photo Credit: @Axiom_Space/ X)

Follow Us

What Did He Take With Him?

3/7
What Did He Take With Him?

Reports have also stated that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is carrying gajar halwa, moong dal halwa, and mango juice with him. 

(Photo Credit: @Axiom_Space/ X)

Follow Us

Shubhanshu Shukla's Wife

4/7
Shubhanshu Shukla's Wife

According to a Times of India report, Shubhanshu Shukla and his wife, Kamna, met during their school years in Lucknow. 

Reportedly, she is a dentist by profession.

(Photo Credit: @Axiom_Space/ X) 

Follow Us

Second Indian In Space

5/7
Second Indian In Space

After Rakesh Sharma went to space in 1984, astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the second Indian to travel to space.

(Photo Credit: @Axiom_Space/ X)

Follow Us

Record As 1st Indian at ISS

6/7
Record As 1st Indian at ISS

Axiom-4 mission Pilot and Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain, Shubhanshu Shukla, is the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS).

(Photo Credit: @Space_Station/ X)

Follow Us

Message From Space

7/7
Message From Space

As per ANI, in a message to Indians (in Hindi), Shubhanshu Shukla said, "I have a small message for my countrymen: It is because of your love and blessings that I have safely reached the International Space Station. It may look easy to stand here, but it is not; my head is aching. However, we will get used to it. We will be here for 14 days, conducting scientific experiments and speaking with you. This is a milestone for India. Let's make this journey exciting and let everyone participate with interest."

"The Tricolour I bear on my shoulder makes me feel as though the entire country is with me. I believe the next 14 days are going to be truly interesting," he added.

(Photo Credit: @Axiom_Space/ X)

Follow Us
Shubhanshu ShuklaShubhanshu Shukla wifeShubhanshu Shukla's Axiom Space MissionAxiom 4 MissionInternational Space Station (ISS)
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Shubhanshu Shukla
From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
camera icon9
title
jagannath rath yatra 2025
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Glimpses From All Over India Of This Divine Celebration Beyond Puri- In PICS
camera icon7
title
pan 2.0
What Is PAN 2.0? How To Apply For PAN 2.0
camera icon10
title
Dale Steyn
Happy Birthday, Dale Styen: A Look Back At Wickets, Records, And A Legendary Roar Of A 17-Year Career
camera icon10
title
Kerala Hill Stations
Plan Your Perfect Hill Holiday: Top 8 Must-Visit Hill Stations In Kerala's Western Ghats
NEWS ON ONE CLICK