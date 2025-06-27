From Lucknow To Stars: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About Shubhanshu Shukla – 1st Indian On International Space Station
Axiom Space's Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew successfully reached the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday in a journey that lasted approximately 28 hours. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Harmony module at 6:21 am ET while soaring over the expansive North Atlantic, according to ANI, Axiom stated in a statement.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is part of Axiom Space's mission, marking a historic moment for India's space collaboration with NASA.
His NDA Secret
According to a report by News18, Shubhanshu Shukla applied secretly to the National Defence Academy (NDA) at the young age of 16.
Shubhanshu Shukla's School
According to several media reports, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla did his schooling at City Montessori School.
The family of Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla arrived at his school in Lucknow on June 26 to watch the successful docking of Axiom 4 Mission to the ISS.
What Did He Take With Him?
Reports have also stated that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is carrying gajar halwa, moong dal halwa, and mango juice with him.
Shubhanshu Shukla's Wife
According to a Times of India report, Shubhanshu Shukla and his wife, Kamna, met during their school years in Lucknow.
Reportedly, she is a dentist by profession.
Second Indian In Space
After Rakesh Sharma went to space in 1984, astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is the second Indian to travel to space.
Record As 1st Indian at ISS
Axiom-4 mission Pilot and Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain, Shubhanshu Shukla, is the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS).
Message From Space
As per ANI, in a message to Indians (in Hindi), Shubhanshu Shukla said, "I have a small message for my countrymen: It is because of your love and blessings that I have safely reached the International Space Station. It may look easy to stand here, but it is not; my head is aching. However, we will get used to it. We will be here for 14 days, conducting scientific experiments and speaking with you. This is a milestone for India. Let's make this journey exciting and let everyone participate with interest."
"The Tricolour I bear on my shoulder makes me feel as though the entire country is with me. I believe the next 14 days are going to be truly interesting," he added.
