From Maharashtra To Tamil Nadu: Maratha Legacy Carries On As India’s Historic Forts Gain Global Recognition | In Pics
At the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee, India's official nomination for the 2024-25 cycle, 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India', got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. They became India's 44th property to receive this recognition.
This global recognition highlights India’s rich and enduring cultural legacy, reflecting the country's deep-rooted traditions in architecture, regional diversity, and historical continuity.
From ancient temples and monuments to colonial-era structures and indigenous design practices, India’s architectural heritage tells the story of its evolving identity. Now the recognition of Maratha architecture shows the contribution of the region and era, its unique style, materials, and craftsmanship, creating a legacy that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire awe on the world stage.
Maratha Legacy Lives On
According to ANI, spanning from the 17th to 19th centuries CE, this extraordinary network of twelve forts demonstrates the strategic military vision and architectural ingenuity of the Maratha Empire.
Ministry Of Culture
The proposal was sent for the consideration of the World Heritage Committee in January 2024, and after an eighteen-month-long process involving several technical meetings with the advisory bodies and a visit of ICOMOS's mission to review the sites, the Ministry of Culture stated.
Selected Sites
The selected sites are spread across Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. They include: Suvarnadurg, Lohgad, Shivneri, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Vijaydurg, Pratapgad, Panhala, Sindhudurg, and Salher in Maharashtra, and Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.
Forts Protected Under...
Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protection to: Shivneri fort, Lohgad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala fort, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg, and Gingee fort.
Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra, protection to: Salher fort, Rajgad, and Khanderi fort, Pratapgarh.
Location And Strategy
Located across a range of diverse terrains, from coastal outposts to hilltop strongholds.
The forts reflect a deep understanding of geography and strategic defence planning.
Types Of Forts
Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Raigad, Rajgad, and Gingee are situated in hilly terrains and are therefore known as hill forts, as per ANI.
Pratapgad, is within dense woods, and is classified as a hill-forest fort. Panhala, located on a plateaued hill, is a hill-plateau fort.
Vijaydurg, positioned along the shoreline, is a notable coastal fort, while Khanderi, Suvarnadurg, and Sindhudurg, surrounded by the sea, are recognised as island forts.
Maratha Military Landscape
The Maratha Military Landscape of India was nominated under criteria four and six of the list, recognising their exceptional testimony to a living cultural tradition, their architectural and technological significance, and their deep associations with historic events and traditions.
The purpose of including these heritage sites in UNESCO's list is to preserve and promote shared heritage based on OUVs (Outstanding Universal Values).
Credits
Information Source: ANI
All Images: @DrSJaishankar/X
