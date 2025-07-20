From Maharashtra To Tamil Nadu: Maratha Legacy Carries On As India’s Historic Forts Gain Global Recognition | In Pics

photoDetails

At the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee, India's official nomination for the 2024-25 cycle, 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India', got inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List. They became India's 44th property to receive this recognition.

This global recognition highlights India’s rich and enduring cultural legacy, reflecting the country's deep-rooted traditions in architecture, regional diversity, and historical continuity.

From ancient temples and monuments to colonial-era structures and indigenous design practices, India’s architectural heritage tells the story of its evolving identity. Now the recognition of Maratha architecture shows the contribution of the region and era, its unique style, materials, and craftsmanship, creating a legacy that has stood the test of time and continues to inspire awe on the world stage.