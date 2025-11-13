Advertisement
From Misty Peaks To Serene Trails: 5 South Indian Hill Stations Perfect For Your Next Getaway

5 Hill Stations Of South India: Planning a romantic escape, a solo adventure, or a family trip filled with scenic drives and cosy hot chocolate stops? The hills of South India offer something for every type of traveller. Check here the list and add them to your next year's card for exploration.

Updated:Nov 13, 2025, 08:45 AM IST
Kodaikanal: The Princess Of Hill Stations

Kodaikanal: The Princess Of Hill Stations

Kodaikanal is ideal for misty mornings, forest walks, and lakeside picnics. Less commercial than Ooty, it’s perfect for couples, solo travellers, or anyone seeking relaxation.

Top attractions:

Kodaikanal Lake – boating and cycling

Coaker’s Walk – cliffside promenade with breathtaking views

Pillar Rocks – towering rock formations

Bryant Park – well-maintained botanical garden

Silver Cascade Falls – a picturesque roadside waterfall

How to reach:

By air: Madurai Airport (120 km)

By train: Kodai Road (80 km), then taxi

By road: Buses from Madurai or Dindigul

Travel tip: Try homemade cheese, Tibetan momos, and local chocolates near the lake. Summer is perfect for tasting hill-grown fruits like pears and plums.

Kotagiri: A Quiet Escape In Nilgiris

Kotagiri is peaceful, green, and perfect for trekking. One of the oldest Nilgiri hill stations, it offers spectacular views without the tourist crowds.

Top attractions:

Catherine Falls – double-cascading waterfall

Kodanad View Point – overlooks tea estates and valleys

Longwood Shola – dense forest ideal for walks

Rangaswamy Peak – sacred trekking spot

How to reach:

By air: Coimbatore Airport (66 km)

By train: Mettupalayam

By road: Drive from Ooty or Coonoor

Travel tip: Stay in a homestay to experience local life. Try tea-based snacks, millet dosas, and local honey. In cooler months, enjoy hot ragi porridge.

Yercaud: The Jewel of the South

Yercaud is a hidden gem in the Shevaroy Hills, offering budget-friendly, uncrowded beauty with coffee plantations, orange groves, and forest roads.

Top attractions:

Emerald Lake – boating and scenic walks

Kiliyur Falls – short trek to a waterfall

Lady’s Seat – viewpoint with telescopes

Loop Road – scenic plantation drive

Shevaroy Temple – perched at Yercaud’s highest point

How to reach:

By air: Salem Airport (38 km)

By train: Salem Junction

By road: Drive from Salem or Chennai

Travel tip: Sample locally grown pepper and coffee. In winter, enjoy warm South Indian meals at plantation homestays.

Yelagiri: Cluster of Hamlets In Hills

Yelagiri: Cluster of Hamlets In Hills

Yelagiri, in Vellore district, is perfect for a short, peaceful getaway with orchards and rose gardens.

Top attractions:

Punganoor Lake – boating and park area

Jalagamparai Waterfalls – seasonal yet scenic

Nature Park – great for families

Swamimalai Hills – moderate trek with rewarding views

How to reach:

By air: Bengaluru Airport (160 km)

By train: Jolarpettai Junction (21 km)

By road: Drive from Chennai or Bengaluru

Travel tip: Visit in winter for pleasant weather. Monsoon brings street food delights like sundal and bajji near the lake.

Valparai: Tea, Wildlife And Waterfalls

Valparai: Tea, Wildlife And Waterfalls

Valparai, in the Annamalai Hills, is offbeat and ideal for nature lovers. Known for tea estates, wildlife, and waterfalls, it’s less crowded and incredibly scenic.

Top attractions:

Sholayar Dam – vast reservoir surrounded by hills

Aliyar Dam – peaceful picnic spot

Loam’s View Point – ghat road views

Monkey Falls – refreshing waterfall

Grass Hills – protected rolling meadows

Balaji Temple – serene temple amidst tea estates

How to reach:

By air: Coimbatore Airport (102 km)

By train: Pollachi (65 km)

By road: Scenic drive from Coimbatore via Pollachi

Travel tip: Watch for lion-tailed macaques and gaur. In the rainy season, enjoy hot pazham pori (banana fritters) with cardamom tea while the mist rolls in.

General Travel Tips For Hill Stations In South India

Dress in Layers: Even during summer, mornings and evenings can be chilly. Light woollens are a must, particularly in destinations like Ooty, Kodaikanal, or Kotagiri.

Book in Advance During Peak Season: April to June and October to January are the busiest months. Ensure your accommodation and transport are booked early to avoid last-minute hassles.

Keep Cash Handy: While digital payments are widely accepted, small eateries, local markets, and roadside stalls often prefer cash.

Sample Local Specialities: Every hill station has unique flavours, try Ooty’s chocolates, Yercaud’s oranges, Valparai’s tea, and Kodaikanal’s cheese, and consider taking some home as souvenirs.

Respect Nature and Local Culture: Stick to marked trails while trekking, avoid littering, and be mindful of local customs, especially near temples and tribal areas.

Pack Smart and Light: Essentials include comfortable walking shoes, a reusable water bottle, sunscreen, and a raincoat or umbrella, particularly during the monsoon.

Use Local Transport for Short Trips: Auto-rickshaws and shared taxis are convenient for exploring nearby spots. They are affordable and often come with interesting local stories.

Start Your Day Early: Mornings offer fresh misty views and fewer crowds at viewpoints and nature trails, making it the best time for sightseeing.

Check the Weather: Monsoon months can cause landslides or road closures. Always review local forecasts and road conditions before heading out.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Light: Travel in the hills can be tiring. Drink herbal teas, snack on fresh fruit, and avoid heavy meals before treks or long drives.

