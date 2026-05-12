From Munnar to Darjeeling: 8 stunning last-minute June destinations every traveller must explore for budget-friendly trips

1 / 10

June sits in an interesting spot on the Indian travel calendar. The peak summer rush is winding down, the monsoon's either arrived or knocking on the door, and suddenly some of the country's most beautiful places are accessible, affordable, and gloriously uncrowded.

If you've been putting off booking something, this is actually a decent time to stop waiting. Misty hill stations, tea-draped valleys, colonial towns with cool air June has a specific kind of charm that's hard to replicate in any other month.

Here are eight destinations worth considering.