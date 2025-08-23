From Police Constable To IPS Officer: Raised By Grandmother Who Sold Vegetables, He Turned Humiliation Into Inspiration, His Name Is…
The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is widely regarded as one of the most challenging competitive exams in India. The difficulty lies not only in the vast and diverse syllabus, but also in its three-stage selection process: the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination, and the Personality Test (Interview). With lakhs of aspirants appearing each year, only a few hundred secure final selection. Meet one such IPS officer whose journey is bound to inspire all:
His Schooling Year
According to IANS, M. Udaya Krishna Reddy studied in a government school in Ullapalam village in Prakasam district.
Despite being poor and losing his parents at a young age, Udaya Krishna continued sheer hard work and determination to achieve his dream of becoming an IPS officer.
Raised By His Grandmother
He was raised by his grandmother, who sold vegetables and was guided by his uncle Koti Reddy.
Joined As Constable
Udaya Krishna joined the state police force as a constable in 2013.
Turned Humiliation Into Inspiration
After reportedly facing humiliation at the hands of a senior officer, Udaya Krishna vowed to join the Indian Police Service (IPS).
Did Not Settle For...
Udaya Krishna quit his job in 2018 to give his full time to prepare for the Civil Services exam.
He faced failure three times but did not give up. In the fourth attempt, Udaya Krishna secured 780th rank and joined the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).
Journey To IPS
Udaya Krishna was not satisfied with IRMS and was determined to achieve his goal of becoming an IPS officer.
AIR Rank 350
While he was undergoing training, Udaya Krishna once again appeared for the UPSC exam and achieved 350th rank.
Andhra Pradesh CM's Reaction
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X, had hailed M. Udaya Krishna Reddy's journey from a police Constable to an IPS officer.
Nara Lokesh's Reaction
Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, had also congratulated Udaya Krishna on securing AIR 350 and joining the IPS.
Credits
Information Source: IANS
