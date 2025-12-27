Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Prison Cell To IIT Dreams: The Boy Who Refused To Give Up
From Prison Cell To IIT Dreams: The Boy Who Refused To Give Up

An 8x8 room. Iron bars. Lights out at 11. No hostel, no silence, no privilege. Yet, from behind prison walls, a teenage boy chased one of India’s toughest dreams and stunned the nation when the results arrived.

Updated:Dec 27, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
1/7

While lakhs of students prepared for IIT JEE in comfortable hostels, one 18-year-old studied under a single bulb in an 8x8-foot prison cell. His father? A convicted murderer. His dream? Unstoppable.

The Shocking Reality

2/7
(Photo source: Canva)

Meet Piyush Goyal from Rajasthan. For 2 years, he lived in Kota's open jail with his father, Phool Chand Goyal, a former teacher serving 14 years for a 2007 murder conviction. Why? They had no money for hostel fees.

The Daily Struggle

3/7
(Photo source: Freepik)

His 'study room'? An 8x8-foot cell shared with his father. The lights went out at 11 PM sharp. But Piyush kept studying in the dark. By day, he worked at a tea shop to pay for coaching at Vibrant Academy and buy books.

Against All Odds

4/7
(Photo source: Canva)

While students complained about AC hostels and WiFi, Piyush studied where prisoners slept. Jail staff encouraged him. Open jail rules allowed his father to work outside during the day, but nights belonged to studies and hope.

The Impossible Achievement

5/7
(Photo source: Gemini)

2016. Results day. All India Rank: 453. Piyush Goyal had done the unthinkable - cracked IIT JEE Advanced from a PRISON CELL. Admission to IIT Bombay was now guaranteed. India couldn't believe it.

 

6/7
(Photo source: Social Media)

'The jail was not so bad,' Piyush said simply. Behind those words lay sleepless nights, crushing poverty, and a father's dream burning brighter than his criminal past. He called his success 'fulfilling my father's dream.

7/7
(Photo credit: IIT-Delhi)

From a murder convict's son to an IIT scholar. From prison bars to India's top engineering college. Piyush Goyal proved that your circumstances don't define you - your determination does. If he can do it from JAIL, what's YOUR excuse?

