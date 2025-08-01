Advertisement
From Quirky Stunts To Lavish Homes: THESE Guinness World Records Put India On The Map
From Quirky Stunts To Lavish Homes: THESE Guinness World Records Put India On The Map

India has achieved numerous Guinness World Records across various fields, showcasing the country's diverse talents and capabilities. The country's record-breaking people represent not just its vibrant heritage but also the innovative spirit. 

India's Guinness World Records reflect the creativity, determination, and resilience of the citizens. These achievements inspire future generations and contribute to India's reputation as a hub of innovation and cultural richness.

Updated:Aug 01, 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Fastest Time To Type the Alphabet With Nose

An Indian man named Vinod first claimed the title of 'Fastest Time to Type the Alphabet with the Nose' in 2023 in 27.80 seconds. Later the same year, he broke his own record and brought down his time to 26.73 seconds. 

Not too long after this, in 2024, he got the time to type the alphabet with his nose down to 25.66 seconds. 

Most People Performing 5 Different Yoga Poses Simultaneously

According to the official Guinness World Records website, thousands of people from more than 20 countries gathered in Karnataka's Bengaluru and broke five records.

The records were of most people performing the Chakrasana, Surya Namaskar, Natarajasan, Naukasana, and Koundinya pose, simultaneously. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik 

Longest Human Chain Of People Patting Each Other On Backs

This might just be one of the most bizarre and encouraging records at the same time. In 2019, 1454 people formed a human chain and patted each other on the back. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik 

Most Expensive Private House

The most expensive private house in the world, which has its name in the Guinness World Records, is Mukesh Ambani's 'Antilia'. Reportedly, it is a 27-storey skyscraper and multiple parking spaces, helipads, swimming pools, and more. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik  

Most Bird Species In An Aviary

A vibrant haven for over 2,100 birds belonging to 468 different species, the Shuvakana bird sanctuary in Mysuru, India, showcases harmonious coexistence. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik 

Largest Democracy In World

India was announced as the world's largest democracy in 2012, boasting a vast and diverse population that actively participates in its democratic processes.

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik 

Most Straws Stuffed In Mouth (Hands Off)

A man from India's Odisha, named Manoj Kumar Maharana, broke the Guinness World Record of Most straws stuffed in the mouth (hands off) in 2017. He fit 459 drinking straws in his mouth at once.

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik 

Credits

All Information Credit: Guinness World Records website

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

