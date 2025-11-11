Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom ‘Sholay’ To ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ | Dharmendra’s 10 Epic Hits That Still Set Screens On Fire
From ‘Sholay’ To ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ | Dharmendra’s 10 Epic Hits That Still Set Screens On Fire

Bollywood’s legendary Dharmendra, the original 'He-Man' , gave us iconic hits like Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke. His charisma, action, and charm made him unforgettable — a true screen legend whose movies still thrill fans and will continue doing that. 

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
SHOLAY (1975)

SHOLAY (1975)

Sholay became a cinematic legend for its unforgettable characters, iconic dialogues, and perfect mix of action, emotion, and friendship. With timeless performances and gripping storytelling, it remains one of India’s most loved and rewatched films even today.

 

MERA GAON MERA DESH (1971)

Mera Gaon Mera Desh became a blockbuster for its powerful story, stellar performances, and memorable music. With Dharmendra’s heroism, Vinod Khanna’s villainy, and Raj Khosla’s gripping direction, it remains a timeless tale of courage, redemption, and love that still resonates with audiences today.

 

CHUPKE CHUPKE (1975)

Chupke Chupke became a beloved classic for its witty humor, clever plot, and charming performances by Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, and Jaya Bachchan. Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s lighthearted direction and intelligent comedy make it a timeless favorite that still delights audiences today.

 

DHARAM VEER (1977)

Dharam Veer was a massive hit for its grand storytelling, star-studded cast, and larger-than-life adventure. Featuring Dharmendra and Jeetendra, the film’s mix of action, emotion, and fantasy, along with R.D. Burman’s music, continues to entertain audiences even decades later.

 

PHOOL AUR PATTHAR (1966)

Phool Aur Patthar became a landmark hit for its powerful story, emotional depth, and Dharmendra’s unforgettable performance. The film’s blend of romance, redemption, and morality, paired with soulful music, made it timeless, a classic that continues to move audiences even today.

 

BANDINI (1963)

Bandini became an iconic classic for its emotional depth, powerful performances by Nutan and Ashok Kumar, and Bimal Roy’s sensitive direction. Its haunting music, poignant story of love and sacrifice, and timeless portrayal of a woman’s strength continue to captivate audiences even today.

 

CHARAS (1976)

Charas was a hit for its gripping story of crime, betrayal, and justice, combined with Dharmendra’s charismatic performance and suspenseful direction. Its thrilling action, memorable music, and engaging plot make it a film that still entertains audiences today.

 

SEETA AUR GEETA (1972)

Seeta Aur Geeta became a massive hit for Hema Malini’s iconic double role, its perfect mix of comedy, drama, and action, and Ramesh Sippy’s engaging direction. Its entertaining storyline and memorable performances continue to delight audiences even today.

 

Loafer (1973)

Loafer was a hit for Dharmendra’s charming performance, engaging storyline, and Raj Khosla’s slick direction. Its mix of romance, drama, and action, along with memorable music, made it a crowd-pleaser that continues to entertain audiences even today.

 

THE BURNING TRAIN (1980)

The Burning Train became a blockbuster for its star-studded cast, thrilling action sequences, and gripping disaster-packed storyline. With suspense, drama, and memorable music, this high-octane film continues to captivate audiences and remains a cult classic even today.

 

