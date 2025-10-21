Advertisement
NewsPhotosFrom Stars To Scholars: KC Sinha, Anand Mishra, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Make Bihar Assembly Poll Debuts
From Stars To Scholars: KC Sinha, Anand Mishra, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Make Bihar Assembly Poll Debuts

The stage is set for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, with all parties engaged in seat distribution and nominations. The polls will witness several new entrants, including singers, former bureaucrats, and mathematicians, contesting from different constituencies across the state.
Updated:Oct 21, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
From celebrated mathematician KC Sinha and ex-IPS officer Anand Mishra to singer Maithili Thakur and Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, several renowned personalities are making their political debut in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Maithili Thakur, 25, renowned for bringing the folk music and stories of Mithilanchal to global audiences, is now stepping into politics. The celebrated singer will contest the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as the BJP candidate from Alinagar in Darbhanga, emerging among the youngest faces in the electoral arena.

Former IPS officer Anand Mishra, a 2011-batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre officer, is the BJP’s surprise candidate from Buxar in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The 44-year-old, making his assembly debut, gained prominence in 2024 after contesting Buxar’s Lok Sabha seat independently, securing nearly 50,000 votes and strong youth support.

Renowned mathematician and author of over 70 books, Professor KC Sinha, 74, is stepping into Bihar’s political arena. Named in Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party’s first list, he will contest from Patna’s Kumhrar constituency, a BJP bastion, testing his skills against Bihar’s complex electoral and caste equations.

Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav entered politics, joining Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The popular entertainer will contest the upcoming 2025 Bihar Assembly elections from the Chapra constituency, marking his political debut and expanding his influence beyond cinema and music into the state’s political landscape. (Image: ANI)

Bihar Election 2025Bihar Assembly elections
