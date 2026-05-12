From summer holidays to winter vacation: 12 best places to visit in India month-by-month

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Where to travel in which month: India is one of the few countries where you can experience snow-capped mountains, golden deserts, tropical beaches, and dense forests all in a single journey. From the Himalayas in the north to the sun-kissed coasts in the south, its landscapes change dramatically with every region and season. But because of this vast diversity, timing your visit well makes all the difference. The best time to travel depends entirely on where you’re going and what you want to experience, whether it’s cultural exploration, adventure, or a relaxed holiday. This guide breaks down the ideal months to visit India, helping you plan a trip that matches both the climate and the kind of journey you’re looking for.