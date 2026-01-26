Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3010625https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/from-woman-officer-leading-crpf-male-contingent-to-cinema-tableaux-seven-firsts-in-this-years-republic-day-celebration-3010625
NewsPhotosFrom woman officer leading CRPF male contingent to cinema tableaux: Seven firsts in this year's Republic Day celebration
photoDetails

From woman officer leading CRPF male contingent to cinema tableaux: Seven firsts in this year's Republic Day celebration

Republic Day 2026: Several unique events took place during this year’s 77th Republic Day celebrations. Many of these were firsts in the history of the parade, marking a new era of innovation and inclusivity. For the first time, the parade at Kartavya Path featured two chief guests. Similarly, a woman officer led an all-male CRPF contingent, highlighting the growing role of women in the armed forces. An animal parade was also introduced, becoming one of the most engaging elements of this year’s celebrations.
  

 

Updated:Jan 26, 2026, 05:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Two chief guest for the first time in republic day

1/7
Two chief guest for the first time in republic day

 For the first time in the history of India’s Republic Day, the parade was attended by two world leaders as chief guests. The President of the European Council, Mr. Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, attended the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. (Image Credit: IANS)

 

Follow Us

CRPF male contingent first led by female officer

2/7
CRPF male contingent first led by female officer

 Simran Bala, a 26-year-old Assistant Commandant from Jammu and Kashmir, created history by becoming the first woman officer to command an all-male CRPF contingent at the Republic Day parade on January 26. (Image Credit: ANI)

 

Follow Us

Animal contingent in the parade for the first time

3/7
Animal contingent in the parade for the first time

During the 77th Republic Day Parade, the Indian Army inducted an animal contingent, HIM Yodhas, for the first time. This contingent featured brave soldiers alongside Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, Black Kites (raptors) ingenious and vigilant birds and Indian dog breeds such as the Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam. These dogs were equipped with bullet-resistant jackets, cameras, GPS devices, radios, and advanced surveillance systems. (Image Credit: ANI)

 

Follow Us

Cinema Tableaux for the first time

4/7
Cinema Tableaux for the first time

 For the first time, a tableaux celebrating Indian cinema was featured in the Republic Day Parade. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s presentation, themed ‘Bharat Gatha’, marked the debut of a cinema-based tableau at the event. (Image Credit: Screengrab/X)

 

Follow Us

Joint Tableaux for all-three services

5/7
Joint Tableaux for all-three services

 This years Republic Day parade featured a prominent Tri-Services tableau themed "Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness," showcasing the integrated combat power of the all three armed forces including Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

(Image Credit: Screengrab/X)

 

 

Follow Us

Bhairav light commando battalion

6/7
Bhairav light commando battalion

The Indian Army's Bhairav Light Commando Battalion made its debut at this years Republic Day Parade. The Bhairav battalion, developed in October 2025, meant to fill the operational gap between infantry units and special forces.

(Image Credit: Screengrab/X)

 

Follow Us

Delhi Police’s AI smart glasses

7/7
Delhi Police’s AI smart glasses

For the first time, security forces have used AI-enabled smart glasses equipped with a facial recognition system (FRS) and thermal imaging technology during this year’s Republic Day parade. (Image Credit: ANI/X)

 

Follow Us
Republic Day 2026Republic Day paradeSimran Bala
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Padma Awards 2026
9 sportspersons to receive Padma Awards in 2026: Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur and...; check full list
camera icon7
title
Republic Day 2026
From woman officer leading CRPF male contingent to cinema tableaux: Seven firsts in this year's Republic Day celebration
camera icon7
title
China school
World's Highest School: Situated at altitude of around 5000 m, started in 1986, 6 teachers and 100 students; Not in US or India, it is in...
camera icon10
title
Global Firepower Index 2026
Global Firepower Index 2026: US leads, India holds strong as Pakistan slips after Operation Sindoor
camera icon10
title
8th Pay Commission
8th Pay Commission: Conservative estimates Vs whopping 3.25 fitment factor demand; here's how it might shape salaries of central govt employees