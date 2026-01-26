photoDetails

Republic Day 2026: Several unique events took place during this year’s 77th Republic Day celebrations. Many of these were firsts in the history of the parade, marking a new era of innovation and inclusivity. For the first time, the parade at Kartavya Path featured two chief guests. Similarly, a woman officer led an all-male CRPF contingent, highlighting the growing role of women in the armed forces. An animal parade was also introduced, becoming one of the most engaging elements of this year’s celebrations.

