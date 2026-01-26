From woman officer leading CRPF male contingent to cinema tableaux: Seven firsts in this year's Republic Day celebration
Republic Day 2026: Several unique events took place during this year’s 77th Republic Day celebrations. Many of these were firsts in the history of the parade, marking a new era of innovation and inclusivity. For the first time, the parade at Kartavya Path featured two chief guests. Similarly, a woman officer led an all-male CRPF contingent, highlighting the growing role of women in the armed forces. An animal parade was also introduced, becoming one of the most engaging elements of this year’s celebrations.
Two chief guest for the first time in republic day
For the first time in the history of India’s Republic Day, the parade was attended by two world leaders as chief guests. The President of the European Council, Mr. Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, attended the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path. (Image Credit: IANS)
CRPF male contingent first led by female officer
Simran Bala, a 26-year-old Assistant Commandant from Jammu and Kashmir, created history by becoming the first woman officer to command an all-male CRPF contingent at the Republic Day parade on January 26. (Image Credit: ANI)
Animal contingent in the parade for the first time
During the 77th Republic Day Parade, the Indian Army inducted an animal contingent, HIM Yodhas, for the first time. This contingent featured brave soldiers alongside Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, Black Kites (raptors) ingenious and vigilant birds and Indian dog breeds such as the Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam. These dogs were equipped with bullet-resistant jackets, cameras, GPS devices, radios, and advanced surveillance systems. (Image Credit: ANI)
Cinema Tableaux for the first time
For the first time, a tableaux celebrating Indian cinema was featured in the Republic Day Parade. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s presentation, themed ‘Bharat Gatha’, marked the debut of a cinema-based tableau at the event. (Image Credit: Screengrab/X)
Joint Tableaux for all-three services
This years Republic Day parade featured a prominent Tri-Services tableau themed "Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness," showcasing the integrated combat power of the all three armed forces including Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
(Image Credit: Screengrab/X)
Bhairav light commando battalion
The Indian Army's Bhairav Light Commando Battalion made its debut at this years Republic Day Parade. The Bhairav battalion, developed in October 2025, meant to fill the operational gap between infantry units and special forces.
(Image Credit: Screengrab/X)
Delhi Police’s AI smart glasses
For the first time, security forces have used AI-enabled smart glasses equipped with a facial recognition system (FRS) and thermal imaging technology during this year’s Republic Day parade. (Image Credit: ANI/X)
