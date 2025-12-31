From YouTube To World Top 5: The Self-Taught Warrior Who Mastered Kickboxing Alone!
This 21-year-old (born 2004) has risen to global prominence in kickboxing using YouTube videos and sheer determination.
Zero Coach. Minimal Support. Pure Grit.
Shraddha Rangarh trained without a formal academy or trainer, relying on YouTube tutorials and personal drive. Her early funding came from small savings like Kanjak money; her gym was home.
YouTube Was Her Teacher
YouTube Was Her Teacher: At 14, she started with martial arts "tricking" videos, practicing solo to master moves. By 16, her content gained traction, building *~1.7 million Instagram followers* (@unfitofit_official_).
Medal Highlights
2023: 2 golds at Nationals.
2024: First Indian with multiple Asian Championship medals – 2 golds, 2 silvers in Cambodia, defeating athletes from China, Philippines, Thailand.
2025: Bronze at World Kickboxing Championship in Abu Dhabi despite torn knee cartilage.
Intense Training
Intense Training: Daily sessions from early morning into evening, with mental visualization. She spars with boys and shares advanced kick tutorials, though "720-degree kicks" aren't uniquely confirmed as her signature.
Asia Top Ranker. World Top 5
Asia Top Ranker. World Top 5: From self-training to high global rankings (e.g., top in WAKO Musical Forms categories, reported as No. 4 or 5).
Funding Challenges
Funding Challenges: Events cost Rs 2+ lakhs each; she seeks sponsorships while criticizing cricket's dominance: "If everybody chases cricket, who plays other sports?" Her 2025 goal: World gold – yet to be won by any Indian.
Breaking Barriers
Breaking Barriers: No coach? Self-taught. No money? Bootstrapped. No support? Built online following. She balances college, family duties, and elite training.
True champions emerge from dedication, not just elite setups. Shraddha Rangarh reached World Top 5 and keeps proving doubters wrong.
