Ganesh Idols Made Of Apples And 7,500 Books, Pandals Inspired By Operation Sindoor: India’s Most Jaw-Dropping Ganpati Celebrations Of 2025 | In Pics
The Ganesh festival typically lasts 10 days, beginning with the installation of beautiful Ganesh idols in homes and elaborate public pandals. What makes the festival truly special is the creativity and devotion behind every idol and pandal. Themes range from mythology to modern-day social messages, eco-friendly initiatives, and even replicas.
Lalbaugcha Raja
At Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the most revered Ganesh pandals in India, Bappa's idol stands 14 feet tall, dressed in magenta, looking mighty and majestic.
Photo Credit: @LalbaugchaRaja/X
Operation Sindoor Themed Ganesh Idol
A unique blend of the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor and Lord Ganesha was seen at the Sri Mallikarjun Nagar Youth Welfare Association from Uppuguda in Hyderabad.
An Operation Sindoor-themed Ganesh idol for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations was displayed in Hyderabad. The idol, crafted by local artists at a cost of around Rs. 6 lakhs, featured BrahMos S-400 rifles and an army model theme.
Photo Credit: Screenshot of video from @ANI/X
Ganesh Idol As Revanth Reddy
Another unique idol of Lord Ganesha was styled as Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Photo Credit: Screenshot of video from @ANI/X
Ganesh Idol As Premanand Maharaj
Images of Lord Ganesha's idol as Premamand Maharaj have surfaced on social media.
Photo Credit: @ImSarvada/X
Ganesh Idol Made With Apples
Natraj Club in Sambalpur, Odisha, reportedly built a Ganesh idol entirely made of apples, standing more than 26 feet tall and weighing over 1,500 kg.
Photo Credit: Screenshot of video from @ANI/X
Ganesh Idol Made of 7,500 Books
A Ganesh Idol in the Mannali area was made using 7500 books, including 5000 Bhagavad Gita, 1500 Vel Virutham, and 1008 Murugan Kavasam books.
Photo Credit: Screenshot of video from @ANI/X
Operation Mahadev Inspired Ganesh Idol
A unique Ganesh Utsav pandal themed on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev was set up in honour of the 26 tourists killed in the Pakistan-backed Pahalgam terror attack and India's decisive response to it.
Photo Credit: Screenshot of video from @ians_india/X
Ganesh Utsav In India
Ganesh Chaturthi, the auspicious festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, was marked with great devotion and enthusiasm this year. In Mumbai, a massive crowd gathered at the Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple on August 27 to mark the occasion.
Photo Credit: Representational Images/ Freepik
