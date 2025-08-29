Ganesh Idols Made Of Apples And 7,500 Books, Pandals Inspired By Operation Sindoor: India’s Most Jaw-Dropping Ganpati Celebrations Of 2025 | In Pics

2 / 8

A unique blend of the Indian Armed Forces' Operation Sindoor and Lord Ganesha was seen at the Sri Mallikarjun Nagar Youth Welfare Association from Uppuguda in Hyderabad.

An Operation Sindoor-themed Ganesh idol for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations was displayed in Hyderabad. The idol, crafted by local artists at a cost of around Rs. 6 lakhs, featured BrahMos S-400 rifles and an army model theme.

Photo Credit: Screenshot of video from @ANI/X