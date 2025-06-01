Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2909412https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/gaya-is-now-gaya-ji-check-10-indian-cities-renamed-in-the-past-and-the-reason-behind-the-same-2909412
NewsPhotosGaya Is Now 'Gaya Ji'...Check 10 Indian Cities Renamed In The Past And The Reason Behind The Same
photoDetails

Gaya Is Now 'Gaya Ji'...Check 10 Indian Cities Renamed In The Past And The Reason Behind The Same

Across India, there's a growing trend to rename places, driven by a desire to reclaim cultural and historical identities. These initiatives often involve reverting to pre-colonial names or adopting names long used by local communities, aiming to better reflect the region's heritage. 

Updated:Jun 01, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Gaya Is Now 'Gaya Ji'...

1/11
Gaya Is Now 'Gaya Ji'...

A recent example is the renaming of Gaya in Bihar to "Gaya Ji." This movement is widespread, impacting both major cities and significant religious sites. The following provides an overview of some notable renaming and their underlying motivations.

 

Follow Us

Gaya to Gaya Ji

2/11
Gaya to Gaya Ji

The historic city of Gaya in Bihar, a significant pilgrimage site for hundreds of thousands of Hindu devotees annually, has officially been renamed 'Gaya Ji.' This change, recently approved by the state government, formalizes the name to reflect the deep reverence and spiritual importance already associated with the city, particularly in ancestral rituals.

 

Follow Us

Gurgaon to Gurugram

3/11
Gurgaon to Gurugram

In 2016, Gurgaon was officially renamed Gurugram, a change made to emphasize its mythological origins. Ancient texts suggest this land was a gift to Guru Dronacharya. While the city is now recognized for its rapid urban development, its new name serves as a reminder of its rich historical and cultural importance.

 

Follow Us

Bombay to Mumbai

4/11
Bombay to Mumbai

In 1996, Bombay was renamed Mumbai to honor the city's indigenous roots. The name "Mumbai" is derived from Mumba Devi, a local goddess revered by the Koli fishing community. This change also marked a significant step away from its colonial-era designation.

 

Follow Us

Calcutta to Kolkata

5/11
Calcutta to Kolkata

In 2001, Calcutta was officially renamed Kolkata. This change was made to better align the city's name with its Bengali pronunciation and cultural identity. As a city renowned as India's intellectual hub, this renaming was part of a broader initiative to promote regional language and foster local pride.

 

Follow Us

Mysore to Mysuru

6/11
Mysore to Mysuru

In 2014, Mysore was officially renamed Mysuru. This change was made to better align with the Kannada language and to emphasize the region's rich mythological heritage. The name is deeply connected to the legend of Mahishasura and Goddess Chamundeshwari, who are central figures in local culture.

 

Follow Us

Mangalore to Mangaluru

7/11
Mangalore to Mangaluru

In 2014, the city's name officially transitioned from the Anglicized Mangalore to Mangaluru. This change, which stems from the goddess Mangaladevi, officially recognized the name long used by locals in the Kannada-speaking region.

 

Follow Us

Bangalore to Bengaluru

8/11
Bangalore to Bengaluru

In 2006, Bangalore, a city recognized globally for its thriving tech industry, was officially renamed Bengaluru. This change was enacted to honor the city's historical origins and revert to its original Kannada name, which dates back to the 9th century.

 

Follow Us

Madras to Chennai

9/11
Madras to Chennai

In 1996, Madras was renamed Chennai. This new name is believed to be connected to the ancient settlement of Chennapattinam. The change brought the city's identity in line with its Tamil heritage, as part of a broader initiative to shed British-era names.

 

Follow Us

Pondicherry to Puducherry

10/11
Pondicherry to Puducherry

In 2006, the Union Territory of Pondicherry was renamed Puducherry. Meaning "new town" in Tamil, this change better reflects the region's language and cultural identity. Despite the renaming, its charming French colonial architecture continues to be a defining feature.

 

Follow Us

Orissa to Odisha

11/11
Orissa to Odisha

The renaming of Orissa to Odisha brought the state's official name in line with its authentic local pronunciation. The name 'Odisha' is derived from 'Odda Visaya,' an ancient term long used to describe the region. The former spelling, 'Orissa,' was an Anglicized version from the colonial era and didn't accurately reflect the local phonetics.

 

Follow Us
Indian city renamingsGaya JiGurugramMumbaiKolkataMysuruMangaluruBengaluruChennaiPuducherryOdishahistorical name changes Indiacolonial era namesCultural heritagelocal language namesmythological significanceregional identityUrban Developmentreligious townsancestral rituals
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Miss World winner
From Surviving Breast Surgery At 16 To Making History: Meet Opal Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025
camera icon12
title
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Mumbai Indians' Predicted Playing XI Against Punjab Kings; Richard Gleeson OUT, Deepak Chahar IN; This Bowler To Come As Impact Player
camera icon7
title
Rohit Sharma
Most Sixes In IPL History: Rohit Sharma Emulates Chris Gayle; Check List Featuring Top 7 Batters
camera icon13
title
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE
Weekly Health Horoscope For June 1-8: You’re Feeling Strong But May Neglect Sleep, Check Your Health TIP For The Week
camera icon8
title
Miss World 2025
As Nandini Gupta Eyes The Miss World Crown, A Look At India’s Global Beauty Queens
NEWS ON ONE CLICK