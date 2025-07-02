3 / 7

Laitlum Canyons, Meghalaya

It’s surreal and known as the “End of the Hills.” Laitlum offers a mix of grandeur and misty mystery. In the monsoon, clouds rise from the valley like smoke. You’ll see tails that disappear into the fog like secret paths, a cliffside that sometimes opens to vast views, then vanishes into nothing, and also occasional rainbow light filtering through the mist. One moment you’re on top of the world, and the next, you’re floating in clouds.