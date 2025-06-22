Global Liveability Index 2025: Only One Asian City In Top 10, Pakistan-Bangladesh At Bottom- Where Does India Rank?
The Global Liveability Index 2025 is out, and the results are turning heads! Only one Asian city made it to the top 10, while Pakistan and Bangladesh rank near the bottom. But here’s the real shocker: Where does India stand?
Copenhagen Tops the List in 2025
The Danish capital, Copenhagen, has dethroned Vienna to become the most liveable city in the world. The city earned perfect scores in infrastructure, education, and stability, pushing it to the top of the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) Global Liveability Index 2025.
Vienna Drops to Second Over Security Fears
Vienna, which held the top spot for three consecutive years, slipped to second place due to a drop in its stability score triggered by recent terror threats. Despite this, it still leads in healthcare and maintains excellent scores in other categories.
Asia-Pacific Makes Gains, But Only One Makes Top 10
Only one Asian city made it into the top 10 this year. While cities in Japan and Australia performed well, they couldn’t crack the highest ranks. The Asia-Pacific region did see overall gains in education and infrastructure.
North America’s Bright Spot: Vancouver
Vancouver remains North America’s only entry in the top 10, thanks to its consistent high scores in healthcare, infrastructure, and environment. However, the US continues to struggle with urban crime and political instability affecting its city rankings.
Western Europe Dominates the Top 10
Six of the top 10 most liveable cities in 2025 are from Western Europe. Cities like Zurich, Geneva, and Frankfurt continue to impress with their public transport, education systems, and quality of life.
Middle East Cities Slowly Climb
Al Khobar in Saudi Arabia is among the biggest risers this year. Thanks to the Vision 2030 reforms, the city improved its scores in education and healthcare. However, instability in the broader region continues to hold others back.
The World’s Top 10 Most Liveable Cities in 2025:
Source: The Economist Intelligence Unit- Global Liveability Index 2025
The World’s Least Liveable Cities in 2025
Damascus once again ranked at the very bottom with a dismal score of 30.7, plagued by war and crumbling infrastructure. Tripoli (Libya), Dhaka (Bangladesh), and Karachi (Pakistan) also remain in the bottom 10, with minimal improvements.
The World’s Bottom 10 Least Liveable Cities in 2025:
Source: The Economist Intelligence Unit- Global Liveability Index 2025
Where Does India Rank in the Global Liveability Index 2025?
India continues to face challenges in the Global Liveability Index 2025, with none of its major cities making it to the top half of the rankings. While cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai showed modest improvements in infrastructure and education, rising pollution levels, traffic congestion, and political instability have impacted their overall scores.
Additionally, growing concerns over healthcare accessibility and urban safety have kept Indian cities from climbing higher. The stability score, in particular, took a hit due to socio-political tensions and security concerns. Though there’s visible progress in tech hubs and metro expansions, India still has a long way to go before it competes with global leaders in liveability.
Instability and Conflict Drag Rankings Down
Political tensions, threats of conflict, and civil unrest caused a global 0.2-point drop in stability scores. Cities like Tehran and those in Taiwan and parts of India saw noticeable ranking drops due to these concerns.
Healthcare and Education Saw Global Improvement
Despite geopolitical issues, global averages in healthcare and education have improved slightly. Better facilities and post-COVID policy investments played a role in this rise, especially in the Middle East and South Asia.
Why These Rankings Matter?
As people continue to migrate to cities in search of better lives, these rankings shape global conversations about urban planning, investment, and migration. They help governments, businesses, and citizens make informed decisions about where to live and work.
Global Liveability Index 2025
(Image Credits: Freepik)
