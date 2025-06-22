Global Liveability Index 2025: Only One Asian City In Top 10, Pakistan-Bangladesh At Bottom- Where Does India Rank?

10 / 16

India continues to face challenges in the Global Liveability Index 2025, with none of its major cities making it to the top half of the rankings. While cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai showed modest improvements in infrastructure and education, rising pollution levels, traffic congestion, and political instability have impacted their overall scores.

Additionally, growing concerns over healthcare accessibility and urban safety have kept Indian cities from climbing higher. The stability score, in particular, took a hit due to socio-political tensions and security concerns. Though there’s visible progress in tech hubs and metro expansions, India still has a long way to go before it competes with global leaders in liveability.