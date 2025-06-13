Global Passport Power Rank 2025: India Ahead Of THESE Countries, Pakistan’s Ranks At...
The passports of the world are ranked based on various factors. Check the rank of India, Egypt, the US, Pakistan, and more on this list.
Passport Index
The Passport Index has published the Global Passport Power Rank 2025 and provided the countries' passport ranks.
Top Passport
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands at the top of the list.
India's Rank
India's rank on the list is 73 with a mobility score of 75.
US's Rank
The United States of America's passport rank is 9, with a mobility score of 169.
Uganda, Tajikistan
Uganda's rank is 74, and Tajikistan is at 75.
Vietnam, Cambodia
The rank of Vietnam and Cambodia on the list is 77.
Algeria, Bhutan
Algeria's rank is 78, and Bhutan is at 79.
Jordan, Egypt
The passports of Jordan and Egypt have the 81st rank in the list.
Guinea, Haiti
Guinea's rank is 83, and Haiti is at 85.
Sri Lanka, Iran
Sri Lanka and Iran are at 90 and 91, respectively.
Bangladesh, Yemen
Bangladesh's passport is at 96, and Yemen's is at 97.
Pakistan
The neighboring country of Pakistan's passport ranks at 98.
Afghanistan
The passport of Afghanistan was low on the list, ranking at 100.
Credits
