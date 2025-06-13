Advertisement
Global Passport Power Rank 2025: India Ahead Of THESE Countries, Pakistan's Ranks At... 
Global Passport Power Rank 2025: India Ahead Of THESE Countries, Pakistan's Ranks At... 

The passports of the world are ranked based on various factors. Check the rank of India, Egypt, the US, Pakistan, and more on this list.

 

Updated:Jun 13, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
Passport Index

Passport Index

The Passport Index has published the Global Passport Power Rank 2025 and provided the countries' passport ranks. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Top Passport

Top Passport

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stands at the top of the list. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik  

India's Rank

India's Rank

India's rank on the list is 73 with a mobility score of 75. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

US's Rank

US's Rank

The United States of America's passport rank is 9, with a mobility score of 169. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Uganda, Tajikistan

Uganda, Tajikistan

Uganda's rank is 74, and Tajikistan is at 75. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Vietnam, Cambodia

Vietnam, Cambodia

The rank of Vietnam and Cambodia on the list is 77. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

Algeria, Bhutan

Algeria, Bhutan

Algeria's rank is 78, and Bhutan is at 79. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik  

Jordan, Egypt

Jordan, Egypt

The passports of Jordan and Egypt have the 81st rank in the list. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik  

Guinea, Haiti

Guinea, Haiti

Guinea's rank is 83, and Haiti is at 85.

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik  

Sri Lanka, Iran

Sri Lanka, Iran

Sri Lanka and Iran are at 90 and 91, respectively. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik  

Bangladesh, Yemen

Bangladesh, Yemen

Bangladesh's passport is at 96, and Yemen's is at 97. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Pakistan

Pakistan

The neighboring country of Pakistan's passport ranks at 98.

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Unsplash 

 

Afghanistan

Afghanistan

The passport of Afghanistan was low on the list, ranking at 100. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Credits

Credits

Image credits are mentioned along the slide.

