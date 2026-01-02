Guwahati-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route, Stations, Time, Expected Fare And Other Details
Vande Bharat Sleeper: The wait is almost over for India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper, which was earlier expected to run from Delhi to Patna (Bihar) as per reports. The Railway Ministry has unveiled its plan for the historic service, and the train will connect two poll-bound states - Assam and West Bengal. According to Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, the first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper train will operate between Guwahati in Assam and Howrah in West Bengal. Here are details related to the Guwahati-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper:
Trial, Testing Done
According to the Indian Railways, the complete trial, testing, and certification of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train have been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train on this route this month.
Guwahati-Howrah VB Sleeper Route, Stations
Guwahati-Howrah Vande Sleeper will connect districts including Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal.
Train Composition, Speed
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will have 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and 1 first-class AC coach, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers. The semi-high-speed train has a design speed of up to 180 kmph.
Luxurious Amenities
Vande Bharat Sleeper is fitted with ergonomically designed berths that have improved cushioning, automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement and CCTVs in all coaches. Vaishnaw stated that a completely newly designed bogie with new suspension has been developed. The design parameters have been taken to a new level. Its interiors and ladders feature an ergonomic design, with special parameters implemented throughout for safety and security.
Guwahati-Howrah VB Sleeper Time
The timetable of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will be planned in such a way that it departs from its origin in the evening and reaches its destination early the next morning. Since the train will cover the distance of around 1,000 kms in around 10 hours, it may start its journey around 5-6 pm.
Region-Specific Culinary
Passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will enjoy region-specific culinary offerings during their journey. The train originating from Guwahati will feature authentic Assamese cuisine, while the train starting from Kolkata will serve traditional Bengali delicacies, ensuring a delightful and culturally rich dining experience on board.
KAVACH Safety
The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is also equipped with the modern KAVACH safety device and features an emergency talk-back unit for communication between passengers and the train manager or loco pilot in the event of an emergency. It is equipped with an improved fire safety aerosol-based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Fare
The fare of the Vande Bharat Sleeper connecting Guwahati to Howrah will be as per the new rates decided by the Indian Railways. The fare for the 3rd AC is expected to be between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,900. For the second AC, the fare is expected to be around Rs 2,500, and for the first class AC, the fare is expected to be around Rs 3,500.
