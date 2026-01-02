Guwahati-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route, Stations, Time, Expected Fare And Other Details

8 / 8

The fare of the Vande Bharat Sleeper connecting Guwahati to Howrah will be as per the new rates decided by the Indian Railways. The fare for the 3rd AC is expected to be between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,900. For the second AC, the fare is expected to be around Rs 2,500, and for the first class AC, the fare is expected to be around Rs 3,500.