Happy New Year 2026: 7 Places In India To Experiece Snowfall
Sonmarg
Fresh snowfall has covered the valley in white, causing a sharp drop in temperatures in Jammu & Kashmir's Sonmarg.
Gulmarg
Gulmarg is witnessing heavy rainfall with extreme cold conditions. The place is covered with ice, creating a mesmerizing beauty.
Lahaul and Spiti
Lahaul and Spiti, located in Himachal Pradesh, are witnessing heavy snowfall in the higher reaches. Continuous snowfall with extreme cold conditions has impacted daily life.
Poonch
Poonch located in Jammu & Kashmir witnessing snowfall with intensified cold wave and affected road connectivity.
Baramulla
Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir Intermittent snowfall reported, with cold conditions even in lower areas.
Chamoli
Snowfall in upper hills of Uttarakhand's Chamoli has changed the weather and attracted tourists. (Image: ANI)
