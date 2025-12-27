photoDetails

Happy New Year 2026: 7 Places In India To Experiece Snowfall

Several hill regions across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are witnessing snowfall, leading to a drop in temperatures, disruption in normal life, and a surge in winter tourism.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Dec 27, 2025, 04:28 PM IST

Sonmarg 1 / 6 Fresh snowfall has covered the valley in white, causing a sharp drop in temperatures in Jammu & Kashmir's Sonmarg.

Gulmarg 2 / 6 Gulmarg is witnessing heavy rainfall with extreme cold conditions. The place is covered with ice, creating a mesmerizing beauty.

Lahaul and Spiti 3 / 6 Lahaul and Spiti, located in Himachal Pradesh, are witnessing heavy snowfall in the higher reaches. Continuous snowfall with extreme cold conditions has impacted daily life.

Poonch 4 / 6 Poonch located in Jammu & Kashmir witnessing snowfall with intensified cold wave and affected road connectivity.

Baramulla 5 / 6 Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir Intermittent snowfall reported, with cold conditions even in lower areas.