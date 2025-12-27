Advertisement
NewsPhotosHappy New Year 2026: 7 Places In India To Experiece Snowfall
Happy New Year 2026: 7 Places In India To Experiece Snowfall

Several hill regions across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are witnessing snowfall, leading to a drop in temperatures, disruption in normal life, and a surge in winter tourism.
Updated:Dec 27, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
Sonmarg

Sonmarg

Fresh snowfall has covered the valley in white, causing a sharp drop in temperatures in Jammu & Kashmir's Sonmarg.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg is witnessing heavy rainfall with extreme cold conditions. The place is covered with ice, creating a mesmerizing beauty.

Lahaul and Spiti

Lahaul and Spiti, located in Himachal Pradesh, are witnessing heavy snowfall in the higher reaches. Continuous snowfall with extreme cold conditions has impacted daily life.

Poonch

Poonch located in  Jammu & Kashmir witnessing snowfall with intensified cold wave and affected road connectivity.

Baramulla

Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir Intermittent snowfall reported, with cold conditions even in lower areas.

 

Chamoli

Snowfall in upper hills of Uttarakhand's Chamoli has changed the weather and attracted tourists. (Image: ANI)

