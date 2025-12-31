New Year’s Eve: Did You Know Which Country Celebrates First and Last? Check Where India Stands In The Countdown To January 1, 2026

photoDetails

Happy New Year's Eve 2026: As December 31 comes to an end, the world gets ready to welcome the New Year. Some countries celebrate first, while others are the last to join the party. As per worldpopulationreview.com, the first celebrations happen just west of the International Date Line, with nations like Kiribati, Samoa, and Fiji starting the year with sunrise and local traditions. In Southeast Asia, countries such as Indonesia, Japan, and North Korea are among the earliest to ring in the New Year. So, where does India fall in this global countdown?