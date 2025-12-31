New Year’s Eve: Did You Know Which Country Celebrates First and Last? Check Where India Stands In The Countdown To January 1, 2026
Happy New Year's Eve 2026: As December 31 comes to an end, the world gets ready to welcome the New Year. Some countries celebrate first, while others are the last to join the party. As per worldpopulationreview.com, the first celebrations happen just west of the International Date Line, with nations like Kiribati, Samoa, and Fiji starting the year with sunrise and local traditions. In Southeast Asia, countries such as Indonesia, Japan, and North Korea are among the earliest to ring in the New Year. So, where does India fall in this global countdown?
Kiribati
Kiribati is located in the central Pacific Ocean, straddling the equator and spanning all four hemispheres—north, south, east, and west. The country comprises 33 coral atolls across the Gilbert, Phoenix, and Line Islands, stretching roughly 3,500 km southwest of Hawaii and lying close to the International Date Line, where the New Year arrives at 12:00:00 AM on January 1.
Samoa
Samoa lies south of the equator in Oceania, roughly halfway between Hawaii and New Zealand. It spans 2,842 sq km, covering the islands of Upolu and Savai‘i, which together account for about 99% of the land area, along with smaller islets such as Manono and Apolima, all ringed by coral reefs. The New Year arrives locally at 11:00:00 PM on December 31.
Tonga
Tonga lies south of Samoa, about two-thirds of the way from Hawaii to New Zealand, at approximately 20°S, 175°W. The country consists of 171 islands spread along an 800 km north–south line, covering around 360,000 sq km of ocean. The New Year arrives locally at 11:00:00 PM on December 31.
Tokelau
Tokelau sits midway between Hawaii and New Zealand at about 9°S, 172°W, around 500 km north of Samoa. It consists of three atolls, Atafu, Nukunonu and Fakaofo, which stretch less than 200 km across Oceania’s Polynesian region. The New Year arrives locally at 11:00:00 PM on December 31.
New Zealand
New Zealand lies about 2,000 km southeast of Australia across the Tasman Sea, south of Fiji, Tonga, and New Caledonia. Centered at 42°S, 174°E, it stretches 1,600 km from north to south, with Cook Strait dividing the two main islands. The New Year arrives locally at 10:45:00 PM on December 31.
Russia
Russia stretches from the Baltic Sea and Eastern Europe to the Pacific Ocean, bordering 14 countries including Norway, Finland, China, and North Korea. It spans approximately 9,000 km from east to west, centered around 66°N, 94°E, with Arctic and subarctic zones dominating much of its territory. The New Year arrives locally at 10:00:00 PM on December 31.
Fiji
Fiji is a Melanesian island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, renowned for its 330 islands, vibrant reefs, and tourism. The country features volcanic peaks, beaches, and a mix of indigenous Fijian and Indian cultures. Fiji lies about 1,770 km north of New Zealand, 2,000 km northeast of Australia, and 5,100 km southwest of Hawaii at 18°S, 179°E, spanning the 180° meridian and positioned between Vanuatu and Tonga. The New Year arrives locally at 10:00:00 PM on December 31.
Marshall Islands
The Marshall Islands is a Micronesian nation consisting of 29 coral atolls and 1,156 islands in the central Pacific Ocean, facing severe climate threats. Its capital is Majuro, and the country relies on U.S. aid due to its nuclear testing history. It is situated north of the equator at 9°N, 169°E, roughly halfway between Hawaii and Australia. Two parallel chains, Ratak in the east and Ralik in the west, span 1,200 km across 1.9 million sq km of ocean. The New Year arrives locally at 10:00:00 PM on December 31.
India
India is the world’s most populous democracy and the seventh-largest country by area, located in South Asia. It spans diverse terrains from the Himalayas to the coasts, with over 1.4 billion people driving rapid economic growth. India occupies the Indian subcontinent at 21°N, 78°E, bounded by Pakistan to the west, China, Nepal, and Bhutan to the north, Bangladesh and Myanmar to the east, and the Indian Ocean to the south, including the Arabian Sea in the southwest and the Bay of Bengal in the southeast. India is in the UTC+5:30 time zone and celebrates the New Year after East Asia but before Europe.
Cook Islands: Last Country To Celebrate New Year 2026
The Cook Islands form a self-governing island group in free association with New Zealand, located in the South Pacific Ocean. The country consists of 15 islands spread across 2 million sq km of ocean, with Rarotonga serving as the main hub. It is the last country to celebrate the New Year, which arrives locally at 12:00:00 AM on December 31.
Trending Photos