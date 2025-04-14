photoDetails

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Tops World's Busiest Airports List, Generates USD 34.8 Billion In Economic Impact

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has once again topped ACI’s 2024 list of the world’s busiest airports. Renowned for its economic impact, global connectivity, and exceptional traveler experience, ATL continues to set global standards in airport efficiency and scale.

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Apr 14, 2025, 08:33 PM IST

1 / 7 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) has retained its title as the world's busiest airport in ACI World's 2024 rankings, showing remarkable resilience amid global geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

2 / 7 Following Atlanta, Dubai International Airport ranks second, with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport coming in third, reflecting strong global air travel recovery and strategic positioning.

3 / 7 ATL generates an estimated USD 34.8 billion in economic impact for the metro Atlanta area and employs over 63,000 people on-site, making it Georgia's largest employer.

4 / 7 As a key international gateway, ATL offers nonstop flights to over 150 domestic and 70 international destinations, spanning major regions including Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.

5 / 7 Hartsfield-Jackson holds the distinction of being the first airport worldwide to serve over 100 million passengers in a single year a record that underscores its immense scale.

6 / 7 The airport's award-winning concessions program includes more than 300 retail, dining, and service venues, making ATL not just a hub but a destination in itself.