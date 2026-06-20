/10 healthy evening snacks under 200 calories that keep hunger away

Switch from greasy junk food to these ten easy, delicious, and low-calorie Indian evening snacks. Perfect for students and busy professionals, these quick options like roasted makhana and corn chaat keep you energized without adding extra body weight.
Note: Calorie counts are estimates. To keep them low, don't add extra oil, butter, or sugar! (Photo source: Gemini)
The healthy alternative to chips: Makhana is like the healthy cousin of popcorn. Roast about two big handfuls (25g) with just a tiny bit of salt and pepper. It’s super crunchy and fun to eat!
Approximate calories: 100–130
Also Read: From famine to feast - 8 everyday Indian dishes shaped by food shortages, drought
The protein powerhouse: If you love crunchy snacks, this is for you. A small bowl (30g) of roasted chana gives you the energy to study or play sports. It has lots of fiber, which means you won't feel hungry again quickly.
Approximate calories: 110–130
Also Read: Hungry all the time? 10 cheap 'superfoods' that kill cravings and keep you full for hours
A party in a bowl: Take one cup of boiled sprouts and mix in chopped onions, tomatoes, and a squeeze of lemon. It’s juicy, tangy, and very filling. Just skip the fried sev on top!
Approximate calories: 120–170
Strong muscles, great taste: Eggs aren't just for breakfast! Slice two boiled eggs and sprinkle some chaat masala and lemon juice. It’s one of the best snacks to help your body grow strong.
Approximate calories: 160–190
Sweet, cold and fresh: Mix one cup of plain curd with some chopped apple or pomegranate. It’s like a healthy version of ice cream! It’s great for your stomach and tastes amazing on a hot day.
Approximate calories: 120–180
The perfect match: Slice up one small apple and dip it into one teaspoon of peanut butter. It’s the perfect mix of sweet and salty. Just remember, don’t take too much peanut butter!
Approximate calories: 130–170
Fluffy and light: Dhokla is better than samosas because it’s steamed, not fried. Have 2 or 3 small pieces with green chutney. It’s light on the stomach and very tasty.
Approximate calories: 130–180
Movie night vibes: Mix one small bowl of boiled corn with lemon and salt. It feels like a treat you’d get at the mall! Skip the butter to keep the calories low.
Approximate calories: 130–170
The mini-meal: Poha is a classic! Ask for a small bowl with lots of peas and carrots. The veggies make the bowl look big and keep you full until dinner time.
Approximate calories: 160–190
Even healthy food can make you gain weight if you eat too much of it. Use a small bowl instead of eating straight from the packet. Snack smart, stay active, and feel great!