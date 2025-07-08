Advertisement
Hidden But Picture Perfect: 7 Stunning Yet Unexplored Lakes Of India That Are Instagram Worthy

Here is a list of 7 stunning yet Unexplored Lakes of India That Are Instagram Worthy that uncovers some of the country's most breathtaking and lesser-known water bodies. These lakes are away in serene landscapes, these lakes offer crystal-clear waters, untouched beauty, and peaceful surroundings which makes them a perfect destination for nature lovers and photo enthusiasts.

 

Updated:Jul 08, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim:

Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim:

Gurudongmar Lake, Sikkim: This lake is located at 17,800 feet in North Sikkim. It is  pristine and turquoise lake that is surrounded by snow-covered peaks. It is visited by less tourists due to its altitude and remote location and also it offers breathtaking views and spiritual significance. An ideal location for photography. 

Chopta Tunganath Lake, Uttarakhand:

Chopta Tunganath Lake, Uttarakhand:

Chopta Tunganath Lake, Uttarakhand: This place is located near the Kedarnath Wildlife Sanctuary. It is lesser-known lake that is surrounded by rhododendron forests and meadows. Only accessible through a moderate trekking and also it offers a peaceful setting with panoramic Himalayan views. An offbeat location for nature lovers. 

 

Tam Dil Lake, Mizoram:

Tam Dil Lake, Mizoram:

 Tam Dil Lake, Mizoram: This lake has the meaning "Lake of Mustard Plant." It is a serene freshwater lake near Aizawl, and this lake is surrounded by dense forest. Its rarely known and way too less crowded as well. This lake reflects the calm, untouched charm of the Northeast. Tourists can enjoy peaceful boating and scenic photography.

Sheshnag Lake, Jammu & Kashmir:

Sheshnag Lake, Jammu & Kashmir:

Sheshnag Lake, Jammu & Kashmir: During the Amarnath Yatra route at an altitude, you can find this alpine lake.Covered by rugged mountains and snowfields, and with mythological importance and spectacular natural beauty. Its usually visited by pilgrims and remains off mainstream travel radar.

Cholamu Lake, Sikkim:

Cholamu Lake, Sikkim:

Cholamu Lake, Sikkim: This is considered as India’s highest lake at over 18,000 feet. Cholamu sits near the Indo-China border and  due to its restricted access,only few tourists can visit it. As this  preservs  its raw and surreal charm.A dream destination for photograph lover. 

 

Loktak Lake, Manipur:

Loktak Lake, Manipur:

Loktak Lake, Manipur: This lake is famous for its floating phumdis that is vegetation islands. Loktak is unlike any other lake in the country and it remains relatively unexplored despite its unique ecosystem and rich biodiversity. The lake is considered as a  home to Keibul Lamjao, which is the world's only floating national park.

Kareri Lake, Himachal Pradesh:

Kareri Lake, Himachal Pradesh:

Kareri Lake, Himachal Pradesh: This is an accesible lake through a scenic trek from Dharamshala. Kareri Lake is a glacial lake which is surrounded by pine forests and Dhauladhar peaks. And it has a  crystal-clear waters that reflect the sky and mountains. It  offers picture-perfect views. 

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK