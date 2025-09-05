Hidden Workforce Of India – From Honey Hunters To River Divers
India is sustained by a vast network of unseen workers whose unique, informal occupations often go unrecognized. Rooted in tradition, necessity, and resilience, these roles exist on the margins. Though unknown to many, they quietly support daily life and even culture. Their occupations reflect the country’s deep social and occupational diversity. Here are some lesser-known occupations in India:
Professional Mourners (Rudaali)
Women are often hired to cry and wail at funerals, especially in traditional upper-caste households. Rudaali is practiced in the Indian state of Rajasthan. However, the challenges to this work in the social stigma attached to it and the diminishing relevance in modern times.
Railway Track Walkers
All over India’s railway network, Railway Track Walkers walk for kilometers daily, inspecting railway tracks, tightening bolts, and ensuring safety before trains arrive.
Honey Hunters
Honey Hunters climb tall trees or cliffs to collect wild honey from dangerous beehives, often without modern equipment. In this occupation, the professionals run the risk of bee stings and fatal falls.
Snake Catchers
Snake Catchers work with wildlife authorities to extract venom for essential production.
River Divers
Divers recover valuables like jewelry, coins, and even bodies from rivers.
Stone Toy Artisans
The artisans hand-carve miniature toys, figurines, or temples from local soft stones — often using ancient tools.
