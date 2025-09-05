Advertisement
Hidden Workforce Of India – From Honey Hunters To River Divers

India is sustained by a vast network of unseen workers whose unique, informal occupations often go unrecognized. Rooted in tradition, necessity, and resilience, these roles exist on the margins. Though unknown to many, they quietly support daily life and even culture. Their occupations reflect the country’s deep social and occupational diversity. Here are some lesser-known occupations in India: 

Updated:Sep 05, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Professional Mourners (Rudaali)

1/7
Professional Mourners (Rudaali)

Women are often hired to cry and wail at funerals, especially in traditional upper-caste households. Rudaali is practiced in the Indian state of Rajasthan. However, the challenges to this work in the social stigma attached to it and the diminishing relevance in modern times. 

Railway Track Walkers

2/7
Railway Track Walkers

All over India’s railway network, Railway Track Walkers walk for kilometers daily, inspecting railway tracks, tightening bolts, and ensuring safety before trains arrive.

Honey Hunters

3/7
Honey Hunters

Honey Hunters climb tall trees or cliffs to collect wild honey from dangerous beehives, often without modern equipment. In this occupation, the professionals run the risk of bee stings and fatal falls.

Snake Catchers

4/7
Snake Catchers

Snake Catchers work with wildlife authorities to extract venom for essential production. 

River Divers

5/7
River Divers

Divers recover valuables like jewelry, coins, and even bodies from rivers. 

Stone Toy Artisans

6/7
Stone Toy Artisans

The artisans hand-carve miniature toys, figurines, or temples from local soft stones — often using ancient tools.

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik

