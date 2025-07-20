Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2934534https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/high-cold-and-combat-ready-indias-new-killer-airbase-at-13700-feet-puts-china-pakistan-on-notice-2934534
NewsPhotosHigh, Cold, And Combat-Ready: India's New Killer Airbase At 13,700 Feet Puts China, Pakistan on Notice
photoDetails

High, Cold, And Combat-Ready: India's New Killer Airbase At 13,700 Feet Puts China, Pakistan on Notice

India recently experienced and saw one of its worst fears come true - a China-Pakistan military nexus against New Delhi. The recent military conflict with Pakistan exposed China's duality as Beijing extended all possible military help to Islamabad against India. As border tensions persist with Pakistan and China rapidly build infrastructure near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India is responding with speed and strategy. One of the boldest moves is the development of its new airbase in eastern Ladakh — a game-changing addition to India’s military preparedness at high altitudes that will give a massive edge to the Indian Air Force.

Updated:Jul 20, 2025, 09:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Airfield Near the LAC

1/6
Airfield Near the LAC

Located just 30 km from the LAC and at an altitude of 13,700 feet, Nyoma is on its way to becoming India’s highest fighter-capable airbase. Built near the banks of the Indus River, this rugged location is being transformed into a launchpad for frontline jets like the Rafale, Su-30 MKI, and LCA Tejas. The upgraded 2.7-km paved runway, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), is expected to be fully operational by October 2025.

Follow Us

Proximity Equals Speed

2/6
Proximity Equals Speed

Nyoma’s biggest strength lies in its proximity to the LAC. Unlike Leh or Thoise, which are over 100 km away, Nyoma sits just 23 km from the flashpoints. This allows for faster response times, quick interdiction strikes, and enhanced surveillance. ts flat valley and stable weather make it a more reliable and all-season base for both fighter and transport aircraft.

Follow Us

More Than Just a Runway

3/6
More Than Just a Runway

Nyoma is not just an airstrip. It’s being developed into a full-fledged base with radar stations, IAF personnel habitats, and facilities for aircraft recovery and maintenance. It will house bombproof hangars, air traffic control, ammunition bunkers, and hardened shelters—designed for both offensive missions and defensive resilience. With Colonel Ponung Doming, a woman combat engineer, leading the charge, the project stands as a symbol of determination and precision at high altitudes.

Follow Us

Built For Extremes

4/6
Built For Extremes

Life at Nyoma isn’t easy. Winter temperatures can drop to -40°C, demanding special infrastructure and operational tweaks. The IAF has modified fighter jet engines for high-altitude, sub-zero conditions. The working window is narrow, but the progress is steady. Once completed, Nyoma will become an essential command-and-control hub in India’s Himalayan defence grid.

Follow Us

Strengthening India’s Edge

5/6
Strengthening India’s Edge

With ongoing infrastructure buildup by China along the LAC, Nyoma will play a vital role in balancing the power equation. It will enhance India’s ability to launch rapid air support and deploy troops or equipment across eastern Ladakh. It may also support Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) and attack helicopters, giving India a modern, flexible combat capability in a sensitive region.

Follow Us

Strategic Reach

6/6
Strategic Reach

Nyoma’s location also offers a dual advantage. It will support operations not only against China’s PLA Western Theatre Command but also against Pakistan’s FCNA and PAF Base Qadri. Aircraft like the MiG-29 and Su-30 MKI will be able to launch missions from Nyoma, expanding India’s reach across both hostile borders.

Follow Us
IndiaChinaPakistanIndian Air ForceLadakh
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
business success story
Meet 82-Year-Old Man Who Lives In A Simple Home, Doesn’t Own Mobile Phone Yet Leads Rs 1,50,000 Crore Business Empire—He Is...
camera icon12
title
India 2011 World Cup XI
Who Wins A One-Off Final Between India’s 2011 World Cup XI And The 2023 World Cup Final XI?
camera icon7
title
Meet The President Who Torched His Country’s Economy—Best Friend To Pakistan, Chief Architect Of Disaster at Home
camera icon7
title
mobility
FASTag Annual Pass Launch In August: Can You Use It On Another Vehicle? Check New Rules, Cost, Validity, And How To Activate It
camera icon10
title
weekly numerology predictions
Weekly Numerology Predictions For July 21- 27: Check What Numbers Hold For You THIS Week
NEWS ON ONE CLICK