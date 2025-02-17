Historic Speeches That Moved the World
Throughout history, powerful speeches have inspired change, united nations, and shaped the course of events. From calls for equality to rallying cries during wartime, these speeches left an unforgettable mark on the world. Here are some of the most iconic speeches that moved millions.
Martin Luther King, Jr. – I Have a Dream (1963)
Delivered during the March on Washington, this speech called for racial equality and remains one of the most influential moments in civil rights history.
Abraham Lincoln – Gettysburg Address (1863)
In just 275 words, Lincoln redefined the meaning of democracy and honored those who fought in the Civil War.
Winston Churchill – We Shall Fight on the Beaches (1940)
Churchill's powerful words during WWII reassured Britain and warned the Axis powers of unwavering resistance
John F. Kennedy – Inaugural Address (1961)
JFK urged Americans to serve their country, famously stating, "Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country."
Franklin D. Roosevelt – Day of Infamy Speech (1941)
After the attack on Pearl Harbor, FDR’s speech led the U.S. into WWII, declaring it "a date which will live in infamy.
Barack Obama – 2004 DNC Keynote Address
This speech introduced Obama to the nation, emphasizing unity and hope, paving the way for his presidency.
Ronald Reagan – Tear Down This Wall (1987)
Reagan's challenge to Mikhail Gorbachev to remove the Berlin Wall became a defining moment of the Cold War.
Franklin D. Roosevelt – First Inaugural Address (1933)
During the Great Depression, FDR gave Americans hope with the famous line, "The only thing we have to fear is… fear itself."
