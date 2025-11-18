The IST Story: How Sardar Patel & Railways Ended 44-Year 'Battle Of Clocks' From Ujjain To 82.5 Degree E

11 / 11

Separate Time Zone Demand: There have been representations-some formal, such as from the Assam government-and some informal-for a separate time zone for the Eastern region to have better utilisation of daylight hours. While France has thirteen time zones and both the US and Russia have eleven each, the central government of India had not given its assent as per early 2020. The debate is going on between the advantages and disadvantages of multiple time zones for a large country like India.