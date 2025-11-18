Advertisement
NewsPhotosThe IST Story: How Sardar Patel & Railways Ended 44-Year 'Battle Of Clocks' From Ujjain To 82.5 Degree E
The IST Story: How Sardar Patel & Railways Ended 44-Year 'Battle Of Clocks' From Ujjain To 82.5 Degree E

From the ancient Ujjain meridian to Lord Curzon's approval, culminating in Sardar Patel's push to end the 'Battle of Clocks' in Bombay & Calcutta.

 

Updated:Nov 18, 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Ancient Astronomy and the British Shift

1/11
Ancient Astronomy and the British Shift

Ancient Astronomy and the British Shift: Till the advent of the colonial rule, India's time was governed by meticulous astronomical calculations rooted in the 4th-century CE treatise- the Surya Siddhanta.

 

Ujjain as Zero Longitude

2/11
Ujjain as Zero Longitude

Ujjain as Zero Longitude: The treatise assumed a spherical Earth with the prime meridian passing through Avanti-which is modern Ujjain. Each major locality defined its own time by local almanacs known as Panchang, with references to the motions of celestial bodies.

 

Railways Push for a National Standard

3/11
Railways Push for a National Standard

Railways Push for a National Standard: The expansion of the Indian Railways that began in 1853 required, for reasons both of operational efficiency and safety, a common time standard across the subcontinent.

 

Madras Time as Precursor

4/11
Madras Time as Precursor

Madras Time as Precursor: The railways initially adopted the Madras Time-backed by the Madras Observatory, which was founded in 1796-as the general standard since it fell midway between the Bombay and Calcutta times. However, local adjustments presented such complexity that this required a lengthy 44-page supplement, hence proving this system impractical.

 

Official Adoption of the IST

5/11
Official Adoption of the IST

Official Adoption of the IST: After long deliberations between the Governor-General, the Asiatic Society of Bengal (1899), provincial governments and the Geological Survey of India, Lord Curzon gave assent. The new IST based on the meridian passing through Allahabad (82.5 ∘ East longitude), set at 5 hours and 30 minutes in advance of GMT.

 

Patel Ends the 'Battle of the Clocks'

6/11
Patel Ends the 'Battle of the Clocks'

Despite being formally notified about IST, the Presidencies of Calcutta and Bombay resisted the change with great vigor, continuing to keep local times even after Independence.

 

Political Integration

7/11
Political Integration

Political Integration: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is credited with forcing the final nationwide synchronicity. He insisted upon the Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Bombay to adopt the national standard. 

 

The Final Change

8/11
The Final Change

The Final Change: IST was officially adopted by Calcutta and the state of West Bengal at midnight on August 31/September 1, 1947. The more "recalcitrant" Bombay finally fell in line more than two years later when IST was adopted on the night of March 14, 1950, bringing to an end the 44-year-old "battle of the clocks." 

 

The Current Debate

9/11
The Current Debate

The Current Debate: Should India Have Two Time Zones? Though the IST has been in place for decades, the issue of regional time variations has persisted, especially in the Northeast. 

 

Tea Garden Time

10/11
Tea Garden Time

Tea Garden Time: Because the Plantations Labour Act of 1951 permits timing to be localised, Assam's tea districts use Chai Bagan or Bagan time, one hour ahead of IST. 

 

Separate Time Zone Demand

11/11
Separate Time Zone Demand

Separate Time Zone Demand: There have been representations-some formal, such as from the Assam government-and some informal-for a separate time zone for the Eastern region to have better utilisation of daylight hours. While France has thirteen time zones and both the US and Russia have eleven each, the central government of India had not given its assent as per early 2020. The debate is going on between the advantages and disadvantages of multiple time zones for a large country like India.

