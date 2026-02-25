Holi 2026 big update: Central Railway announces 186 special trains from Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and more - Check complete list
Central Railway has announced 186 special trains for Holi 2026 to manage the festive rush, connecting Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and major cities in Bihar. Passengers can now check complete routes, schedules, and timings to plan their journey smoothly during the festival season.
With Holi 2026 around the corner, lakhs of people are preparing to travel back to their hometowns. Since Holi is one of the busiest travel seasons in India, railways usually experience heavy passenger rush. To manage this festive crowd, Central Railway has announced 186 special trains connecting major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Patna and Danapur.
Here is everything you need to know in a simple and easy format:-
186 Special Trains Announced for Holi 2026
To reduce travel stress during Holi, Central Railway has introduced 186 additional train services. These trains aim to improve seat availability and reduce waiting lists during the festive rush.
Why So Many Special Trains?
Holi sees one of the highest passenger movements in India. Many people travel from big cities in North and West India to their hometowns. To handle this seasonal rush, extra trains have been scheduled on busy routes.
Ticket Booking Details
Booking for Holi special trains started on February 18.
Passengers can book tickets:
Through the official railway website
At railway reservation counters
Train departures are planned on different dates and time slots to manage crowd flow smoothly.
Major Routes Covered
The special trains connect Mumbai and Pune with key destinations such as:
Nagpur
Sawantwadi Road
Banaras
Gorakhpur
Samastipur
Danapur
Extra services are also running between:
Pune and Nagpur
Hazrat Nizamuddin and Danapur
These routes usually see very high demand during Holi.
Breakdown of Special Trains
Out of 186 trains:
94 are officially marked as Holi Special trains
92 are running as Other Special Services
The schedule includes overnight trains, same-day return services, and staggered departures.
Stops and Unreserved Travel
These special trains will halt at major junctions along their routes.
For short-distance passengers:
Unreserved tickets are available
Tickets can be purchased via UTS and RailOne
This helps daily, and short-route travellers travel more easily during the festival.
Pune–Danapur Special Trains
Train No. 01481 (Pune–Danapur)
Runs every Monday and Friday (Feb 23 – March 6)
Departs Pune: 7:55 PM
Arrives Danapur: 8:00 AM
Stops at: DDU, Buxar, Ara
Train No. 01482 (Danapur–Pune)
Runs Wednesdays and Sundays (Feb 25 – March 8)
Departs Danapur: 10:00 AM
Arrives Pune: Next day 6:15 PM
Stops at: Ara, Buxar, DDU
Train No. 01449 (Pune–Danapur)
Daily service (Feb 21 – March 8)
Departs Pune: 3:30 PM
Arrives Danapur: 2:45 AM
Train No. 01450 (Danapur–Pune)
Daily service (Feb 23 – March 10)
Departs Danapur: 5:00 AM
Arrives Pune: Next day 6:15 PM
Ahmedabad–Bihar Holi Specials
Train 09447 (Ahmedabad–Patna)
Runs every Wednesday till March 25
Train 09448 (Patna–Ahmedabad)
Runs every Friday till March 27
Train 09465 (Ahmedabad–Darbhanga)
Runs every Friday till March 27
Train 09466 (Darbhanga–Ahmedabad)
Runs every Monday till March 30
These trains follow their regular schedule and stops.
Mumbai–Samastipur Holi Specials
Train 01043 (Lokmanya Tilak–Samastipur)
Runs on Feb 24 and March 3
Departs Mumbai: 12:15 AM
Arrives Samastipur: 11:45 PM
Stops at: DDU, Patliputra, Hajipur
Train 01044 (Samastipur–Lokmanya Tilak)
Runs on Feb 26 and March 5
Departs Samastipur: 3:00 AM
Arrives Mumbai: Next day 4:25 PM
Stops at: Hajipur, Patliputra, DDU
More Connectivity Across States
Apart from these routes, additional trains have been introduced connecting:
Pune
Mumbai
Ahmedabad
Sri Ganganagar
Major destinations in Bihar
These services will help thousands of passengers reach home comfortably before Holi celebrations begin.
Holi is not just a festival it is an emotional journey back home for millions of people. With 186 special trains, Central Railway has taken important steps to reduce crowd pressure and improve travel comfort during Holi 2026.
If you are planning to travel this festive season, make sure to check availability early and book your tickets in advance. A little planning today can ensure a smooth and joyful journey home for Holi.
Trending Photos