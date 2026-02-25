Advertisement
Holi 2026 big update: Central Railway announces 186 special trains from Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and more - Check complete list

Central Railway has announced 186 special trains for Holi 2026 to manage the festive rush, connecting Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad and major cities in Bihar. Passengers can now check complete routes, schedules, and timings to plan their journey smoothly during the festival season.

Updated:Feb 25, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
With Holi 2026 around the corner, lakhs of people are preparing to travel back to their hometowns. Since Holi is one of the busiest travel seasons in India, railways usually experience heavy passenger rush. To manage this festive crowd, Central Railway has announced 186 special trains connecting major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Patna and Danapur.

Here is everything you need to know in a simple and easy format:-

186 Special Trains Announced for Holi 2026

To reduce travel stress during Holi, Central Railway has introduced 186 additional train services. These trains aim to improve seat availability and reduce waiting lists during the festive rush.

Why So Many Special Trains?

Holi sees one of the highest passenger movements in India. Many people travel from big cities in North and West India to their hometowns. To handle this seasonal rush, extra trains have been scheduled on busy routes.

Ticket Booking Details

Booking for Holi special trains started on February 18.

Passengers can book tickets:

Through the official railway website

At railway reservation counters

Train departures are planned on different dates and time slots to manage crowd flow smoothly.

Major Routes Covered

The special trains connect Mumbai and Pune with key destinations such as:

Nagpur

Sawantwadi Road

Banaras

Gorakhpur

Samastipur

Danapur

Extra services are also running between:

Pune and Nagpur

Hazrat Nizamuddin and Danapur

These routes usually see very high demand during Holi.

Breakdown of Special Trains

Out of 186 trains:

94 are officially marked as Holi Special trains

92 are running as Other Special Services

The schedule includes overnight trains, same-day return services, and staggered departures.

Stops and Unreserved Travel

These special trains will halt at major junctions along their routes.

For short-distance passengers:

Unreserved tickets are available

Tickets can be purchased via UTS and RailOne

This helps daily, and short-route travellers travel more easily during the festival.

Pune–Danapur Special Trains

Train No. 01481 (Pune–Danapur)

Runs every Monday and Friday (Feb 23 – March 6)

Departs Pune: 7:55 PM

Arrives Danapur: 8:00 AM

Stops at: DDU, Buxar, Ara

Train No. 01482 (Danapur–Pune)

Runs Wednesdays and Sundays (Feb 25 – March 8)

Departs Danapur: 10:00 AM

Arrives Pune: Next day 6:15 PM

Stops at: Ara, Buxar, DDU

Train No. 01449 (Pune–Danapur)

Daily service (Feb 21 – March 8)

Departs Pune: 3:30 PM

Arrives Danapur: 2:45 AM

Train No. 01450 (Danapur–Pune)

Daily service (Feb 23 – March 10)

Departs Danapur: 5:00 AM

Arrives Pune: Next day 6:15 PM

Ahmedabad–Bihar Holi Specials

Train 09447 (Ahmedabad–Patna)

Runs every Wednesday till March 25

Train 09448 (Patna–Ahmedabad)

Runs every Friday till March 27

Train 09465 (Ahmedabad–Darbhanga)

Runs every Friday till March 27

Train 09466 (Darbhanga–Ahmedabad)

Runs every Monday till March 30

These trains follow their regular schedule and stops.

Mumbai–Samastipur Holi Specials

Train 01043 (Lokmanya Tilak–Samastipur)

Runs on Feb 24 and March 3

Departs Mumbai: 12:15 AM

Arrives Samastipur: 11:45 PM

Stops at: DDU, Patliputra, Hajipur

Train 01044 (Samastipur–Lokmanya Tilak)

Runs on Feb 26 and March 5

Departs Samastipur: 3:00 AM

Arrives Mumbai: Next day 4:25 PM

Stops at: Hajipur, Patliputra, DDU

More Connectivity Across States

Apart from these routes, additional trains have been introduced connecting:

Pune

Mumbai

Ahmedabad

Sri Ganganagar

Major destinations in Bihar

These services will help thousands of passengers reach home comfortably before Holi celebrations begin.

Holi is not just a festival it is an emotional journey back home for millions of people. With 186 special trains, Central Railway has taken important steps to reduce crowd pressure and improve travel comfort during Holi 2026.

If you are planning to travel this festive season, make sure to check availability early and book your tickets in advance. A little planning today can ensure a smooth and joyful journey home for Holi.

