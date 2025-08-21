How Indian Armed Forces Crushed Pakistan: Key Operations From 1999 To 2025
Operation Safed Sagar
Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force’s role in the 1999 Kargil War under Operation Vijay, marked a turning point. Using Mirage-2000 jets, the IAF conducted precision strikes with laser-guided bombs on Pakistani positions to ensure India’s decisive victory in Kargil.
Operation Vijay
Operation Vijay was the Indian military’s mission aimed at evicting Pakistani intruders from Indian territory in the Kargil sector of Ladakh. The operation was undertaken during the Kargil War of 1999.
Operation Sindoor
India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Pakistan-backed attackers stormed a village, asked people their religion, and killed them, resulting in 26 deaths.
The precision strikes, conducted by the Indian Armed Forces, targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to dismantle terrorist infrastructure.
Balakot Airstrikes, 2019
IAF fighter jets crossed the LoC and bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed camps in Balakot in 2019 in retaliation for the Pulwama terror attack.
Surgical Strikes
India carried out surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation for the Uri attack in 2016.
Trending Photos