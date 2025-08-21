Advertisement
NewsPhotosHow Indian Armed Forces Crushed Pakistan: Key Operations From 1999 To 2025
How Indian Armed Forces Crushed Pakistan: Key Operations From 1999 To 2025

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar, the Indian Air Force’s role in the 1999 Kargil War under Operation Vijay, marked a turning point. Using Mirage-2000 jets, the IAF conducted precision strikes with laser-guided bombs on Pakistani positions to ensure India’s decisive victory in Kargil.

Operation Vijay

Operation Vijay was the Indian military’s mission aimed at evicting Pakistani intruders from Indian territory in the Kargil sector of Ladakh. The operation was undertaken during the Kargil War of 1999.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Pakistan-backed attackers stormed a village, asked people their religion, and killed them, resulting in 26 deaths.

The precision strikes, conducted by the Indian Armed Forces, targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

Balakot Airstrikes, 2019

IAF fighter jets crossed the LoC and bombed Jaish-e-Mohammed camps in Balakot in 2019 in retaliation for the Pulwama terror attack.  

Surgical Strikes

India carried out surgical strikes on terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation for the Uri attack in 2016.  

