How PM Modi Cooked Whole Of Pakistan With Just Single Photo - Details
PM Modi in Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday cooked the whole of Pakistan with just one photo. Prime Minister of India holding the country's national flag - the tricolour - is a common thing. You may be wondering how Modi's holding of the tricolour may have irked Pakistan. It's because Prime Minister Modi was holding the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir during his first visit to the Union Territory since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Holding Mirror To Pakistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday visited Jammu and Kashmir's Katra and Reasi districts for the inauguration of mega infrastructure projects marking a turning point in the UT's development journey. During his address, PM Modi listed various development works that took place in J&K, indicating that while PoK is deep into turmoil due to Pakistani occupation, the valley here is becoming prosperous every day.
Kashmir To Kanyakumari Rail Network
"The railway network from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has become a reality. The Udhampur, Srinagar, Baramulla rail line project is not just a name; it's a symbol of Jammu and Kashmir's new potential. It's a proclamation of India's new strength. A short while ago, I had the opportunity to inaugurate the Chenab Bridge and Anji Bridge. Today, Jammu and Kashmir received two new Vande Bharat trains. A new medical college has been inaugurated here in Jammu. Projects worth Rs 46,000 crore will give new impetus to the development of Jammu and Kashmir," said PM Modi.
Pakistan- A Begging Bowl
While India is spending millions of dollars in Kashmir to make people's lives better, Pakistan is begging the world and the IMF for loans and bailouts to survive. This shows a stark difference in what India has achieved compared to Pakistan since the Islamic country's birth in 1947.
Pakistan Against Poor
Hitting back at Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said, "Unfortunately, our neighbouring country is anti-humanity, anti-harmony, anti-tourism. Not only that, it's a country that is against even the livelihood of the poor. What happened in Pahalgam on April 22nd is an example of this. Pakistan attacked both humanity and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam. Its intention was to incite riots in India. Its intention was to stop the earnings of the hardworking people of Kashmir. That's why Pakistan attacked tourists. That tourism, which has been continuously growing over the last 4-5 years, with a record number of tourists visiting every year. Pakistan targeted the very tourism that supports the homes of the poor in Jammu and Kashmir."
'Pakistan Wanted Riots In India'
Hitting back at Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said, "Unfortunately, our neighbouring country is anti-humanity, anti-harmony, anti-tourism. Not only that, it's a country that is against even the livelihood of the poor. What happened in Pahalgam on April 22nd is an example of this. Pakistan attacked both humanity and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam. Its intention was to incite riots in India. Its intention was to stop the earnings of the hardworking people of Kashmir. That's why Pakistan attacked tourists. That tourism, which has been continuously growing over the last 4-5 years, with a record number of tourists visiting every year. Pakistan targeted the very tourism that supports the homes of the poor in Jammu and Kashmir."
'Doom Descended Upon Pak'
Reminding Pakistan of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, "Today is June 6th. Remember exactly one month ago, on the night of May 6th, doom descended upon Pakistani terrorists. Now, whenever Pakistan hears the name Operation Sindoor, it will remember its shameful defeat. The Pakistani army and terrorists never imagined that India would strike terrorists hundreds of kilometers deep inside Pakistan in such a manner. The structures of terror they had built over years of hard work turned into ruins in a matter of minutes."
Pakistan On Chenab Rail Line
Such is the impact of PM Modi's visit, that Pakistanis are worried that the newly inaugurated rail link will ease the movement of troops to border areas. "The new 272-kilometre (169-mile) Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway, with 36 tunnels and 943 bridges, has been constructed aiming to transform regional mobility and driving socio-economic integration. The bridge will facilitate the movement of people and goods, as well as troops, that was previously possible only via treacherous mountain roads and by air," reported Pakistani newspaper Dawn.
Development Won't Stop: Modi
Sending a message to Pakistan, PM Modi said that the terror attacks like Pahalgam cannot stop the development of Kashmir. "The environment of development that was created in Jammu and Kashmir will not be deterred by the Pahalgam attack. To all the people of Jammu and Kashmir, this is Narendra Modi's promise to you: I will not let development stop here. If any obstacle prevents the youth here from fulfilling their dreams, then that obstacle will first have to face Modi," he said.
Trending Photos