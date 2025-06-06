How PM Modi Cooked Whole Of Pakistan With Just Single Photo - Details

4 / 9

Hitting back at Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi said, "Unfortunately, our neighbouring country is anti-humanity, anti-harmony, anti-tourism. Not only that, it's a country that is against even the livelihood of the poor. What happened in Pahalgam on April 22nd is an example of this. Pakistan attacked both humanity and Kashmiriyat in Pahalgam. Its intention was to incite riots in India. Its intention was to stop the earnings of the hardworking people of Kashmir. That's why Pakistan attacked tourists. That tourism, which has been continuously growing over the last 4-5 years, with a record number of tourists visiting every year. Pakistan targeted the very tourism that supports the homes of the poor in Jammu and Kashmir."