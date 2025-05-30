Advertisement
How To Identify Sweet Mangoes Without Cutting - Let's Make Your Summer Delicious

Check tips to bring home sweet mangoes this summer!

Updated:May 30, 2025, 07:01 PM IST
Mangoes In Summer

Mangoes In Summer

The King of fruits, the mango, is rightly named as it is widely loved in India and serves as the favourite of everyone from young kids to adults. 

Smell It

Smell It

In of the easiest tips to bring home sweet mangoes is to test its smell. When you smell the stem end of a mango, and it is pleasant, it could be sweet. 

Is The Mango Soft?

Is The Mango Soft?

While buying mangoes, press in the middle; a sweet mango should be a little soft. Too soft or too firm mangoes could be overripe or unripe. 

What's The Colour?

What's The Colour?

A sweet and ripe mango will look yellowish-orange with a little red. 

Are You Soaking The Mangoes?

Are You Soaking The Mangoes?

It is believed that soaking your freshly bought mangoes can not only clean the fruits but also cool them. This could also reduce the risk of pimples or digestive problems. 

Mango Recipes

Mango Recipes

From shakes to aamras, there are many recipes where mangoes are in the spotlight. Whereas in dishes like fruit salad, mango mixed with other seasonal fruits could serve as a delicious and healthy recipe. 

Credits

Credits

Photo Credits: Representational Images/ Freepik

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK