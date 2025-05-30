How To Identify Sweet Mangoes Without Cutting - Let's Make Your Summer Delicious
Check tips to bring home sweet mangoes this summer!
Mangoes In Summer
The King of fruits, the mango, is rightly named as it is widely loved in India and serves as the favourite of everyone from young kids to adults.
Smell It
In of the easiest tips to bring home sweet mangoes is to test its smell. When you smell the stem end of a mango, and it is pleasant, it could be sweet.
Is The Mango Soft?
While buying mangoes, press in the middle; a sweet mango should be a little soft. Too soft or too firm mangoes could be overripe or unripe.
What's The Colour?
A sweet and ripe mango will look yellowish-orange with a little red.
Are You Soaking The Mangoes?
It is believed that soaking your freshly bought mangoes can not only clean the fruits but also cool them. This could also reduce the risk of pimples or digestive problems.
Mango Recipes
From shakes to aamras, there are many recipes where mangoes are in the spotlight. Whereas in dishes like fruit salad, mango mixed with other seasonal fruits could serve as a delicious and healthy recipe.
Credits
Photo Credits: Representational Images/ Freepik

