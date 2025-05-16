Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2901519https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/how-to-identify-sweet-watermelons-tricks-to-make-your-summer-tastier-2901519
NewsPhotosHow To Identify Sweet Watermelons – Tricks To Make Your Summer Tastier
photoDetails

How To Identify Sweet Watermelons – Tricks To Make Your Summer Tastier

Do you like eating watermelon, but need help identifying the sweet ones? Here are some tricks for you. 

Updated:May 16, 2025, 07:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Water Content

1/8
Water Content

It is not just your sweet treat, but is also 92% water and low in calories, so this summer, say hi to the succulent fruit - Watermelon. 

Follow Us

Trick 1: What's The Shape On The Watermelon?

2/8
Trick 1: What's The Shape On The Watermelon?

The first trick you need to keep in mind is the shape of a watermelon. If it is round, it is probably sweet, and if it is long, it is watery. 

Follow Us

Nutrition

3/8
Nutrition

The watermelon is rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C, and fiber. 

Follow Us

Trick 2: What's The Colour Of Spots?

4/8
Trick 2: What's The Colour Of Spots?

If the watermelon has a big yellow spot, it is going to be sweet; however, if it has a white spot, it could be tasteless. 

Follow Us

Your Sweet Summer Friend

5/8
Your Sweet Summer Friend

Summers and watermelons are not only a trip down memory lane, but also everyone's sweet friend this season. 

Follow Us

Trick 3: Lines - Close Or Far Apart?

6/8
Trick 3: Lines - Close Or Far Apart?

If the lines on the watermelon are close, it is sweet, but if they are far apart, it will be tasteless. 

Follow Us

Evenings With Sweet Watermelons

7/8
Evenings With Sweet Watermelons

With these tricks in your corner, get ready to enjoy your evenings with watermelons this summer.

Follow Us

Credits

8/8
Credits

(Photo Credits: Representational Image/ Freepik)

Follow Us
WatermelonsSummer foodsEating watermelons
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2025 Player of the Tournament
Top 10 Contenders For IPL 2025 Player Of The Tournament: Sunil Narine, Sai Sudarshan & more - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
CBSE class 10 toppers
THIS 11-Year-Old Girl Is Making Heads Turn With Her Einstein-Level IQ - Meet Kashvi, CBSE Class 10 Prodigy Who Scored...
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli Test retirement
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Retire From Test Cricket: Here’s The Top 10 Oldest Players Who Retired In The Modern Era
camera icon8
title
biggest airports in India by area
7 Biggest Indian Airports By Area, Delhi Ranks... Mumbai Is In 7th Position
camera icon20
title
WTC Final 2025 prize money
What Prize Money Will Team India Receive For Finishing Third On World Test Championship (WTC Final) Points Table?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK