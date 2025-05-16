How To Identify Sweet Watermelons – Tricks To Make Your Summer Tastier
Do you like eating watermelon, but need help identifying the sweet ones? Here are some tricks for you.
Water Content
It is not just your sweet treat, but is also 92% water and low in calories, so this summer, say hi to the succulent fruit - Watermelon.
Trick 1: What's The Shape On The Watermelon?
The first trick you need to keep in mind is the shape of a watermelon. If it is round, it is probably sweet, and if it is long, it is watery.
Nutrition
The watermelon is rich in antioxidants, Vitamin C, and fiber.
Trick 2: What's The Colour Of Spots?
If the watermelon has a big yellow spot, it is going to be sweet; however, if it has a white spot, it could be tasteless.
Your Sweet Summer Friend
Summers and watermelons are not only a trip down memory lane, but also everyone's sweet friend this season.
Trick 3: Lines - Close Or Far Apart?
If the lines on the watermelon are close, it is sweet, but if they are far apart, it will be tasteless.
Evenings With Sweet Watermelons
With these tricks in your corner, get ready to enjoy your evenings with watermelons this summer.
Credits
(Photo Credits: Representational Image/ Freepik)
