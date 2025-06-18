How To Reduce Electricity Bill: THESE Home Appliances Are Responsible For Increased Power Bills - Tips To Limit Unit Consumption Revealed
Tips To Reduce Electricity Bill: Electricity bills are higher in summer due to increased power consumption. Continuous use of ACs, fans, and kitchen appliances for longer hours contributes to inflated electricity bills, which strains the household budget. To reduce the bill amount, you need to save electricity smartly. In this article, let's delve into some hacks that will help reduce your electricity bill.
AC
If you're using a regular AC, it is time to replace it with an inverter AC to save on power consumption. It consumes less electricity compared to a regular AC. Inverter ACs with a 5-star rating are even more efficient. (Temperature- 24 or above)
Fan
Many of us often leave the fan running even when we're not in the room. It's a bad habit that adds to the increased electricity bill. Only use the fan when you're in the room, and ensure regular maintenance, so the motor runs properly and consumes less power.
Microwave
Appliances like microwaves, toasters, or ovens consume a lot of electricity. Use them smartly. They should be switched off from the main switch after use.
Bulb
Now is the time to say goodbye to old, power-hungry bulbs and appliances. Devices like LED bulbs, 5-star rated refrigerators, and smart washing machines can save you thousands of rupees annually.
Bad Practices
Small bad practices like not unplugging your phone charger, leaving the TV in standby mode, or keeping unnecessary lights on during the day - all add to a higher bill. With a little caution and awareness, you can significantly reduce your monthly electricity bill.
Trending Photos