How to select sweet watermelons just by seeing: Simple ways to spot the right one like a pro this summer
Summer foods play an important role in helping the body stay cool and energised during the heat. Choosing sweet, ripe fruits like watermelons ensures maximum nutritional benefits along with great taste. Knowing how to pick the right fruit can make all the difference, turning an average experience into a truly enjoyable one.
Summer food
From roadside fruit carts to family gatherings, the sight of bright red slices of watermelons is a familiar and comforting one. It not only hydrates the body but also feels like a seasonal treat that people eagerly wait for all year.
Shape
Pay attention to the shape before buying a watermelon. Round-shaped ones are usually sweeter and more flavourful, while longer or oval-shaped melons could contain more water.
Spots
Check the spot on the watermelon’s surface before buying. A big yellow spot could suggest that the fruit is likely to be sweet, whereas a whitish spot may indicate it lacks flavour.
Juice, smoothies, and more
Watermelons can be blended into cooling juices and smoothies, tossed into fresh fruit salads, or simply sliced up and enjoyed. Some prefer them chilled straight from the fridge, while others experiment with watermelon popsicles, and more.
Stripes or lines
Look closely at the lines on the watermelon’s surface. If the lines are close together, the watermelon could be sweet. While wider stripes may suggest the fruit is tasteless.
Watermelon and nostalgia
For many, watermelons could carry a sense of nostalgia. They remind people of childhood summers spent with family, sitting in courtyards, and sharing slices. The laughter and simple joy of eating watermelon during the summer make it more than just a fruit.
Photos Credit
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos