How to start a train restaurant based on unique theme in India: Business plan, costs

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Every great venture begins with a clear vision. In India, you can approach this theme from three distinct angles:

The 'Restaurant on Wheels' Model: This involves bidding in official Indian Railways e-auctions to lease a decommissioned, vintage railway coach. You then station it permanently outside a busy rail hub and transform its interior into a unique dining space.

The Brick-and-Mortar Track Café: Instead of a real coach, you build a restaurant inside a standard commercial building. You can design it to look like a luxury dining car or install a miniature model railway system along the tables, allowing automated toy trains to deliver starters and drinks straight to your guests.

The Digital E-Catering Route: If you prefer to skip the physical dining room entirely, you can establish a cloud kitchen that partners directly with IRCTC to deliver fresh, hot meals straight to passengers at their berths when their train stops at your local station.