NewsPhotosHow To Use Kheera In Your Daily Routine – From Fresh Salads To Skincare
How To Use Kheera In Your Daily Routine – From Fresh Salads To Skincare

One summer vegetable that could find its way into both salads and skincare routines is kheera, aka cucumber. It is liked by many for its refreshing taste and high water content. Its cooling properties make it a part of several summer dishes, and its soothing qualities could be used for skin care benefits. 

Here are some ways to use kheera in daily life:  

Updated:May 23, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
Eye Mask

1/7
Eye Mask

Cool slices of cucumber kept over the eyes for around 10 minutes could have soothing effects. 

Cucumber Sandwiches

2/7
Cucumber Sandwiches

Sliced pieces of kheeras in your sandwiches could be a refreshing addition to your morning routine. 

Ingredient of Your Smoothies

3/7
Ingredient of Your Smoothies

Kheera, blended with other ingredients like lemon juice and mint, could make hydrating smoothies for hot summer days. 

Yummy Raitas

4/7
Yummy Raitas

Raitas are a fond addition to Indian lunches, so adding cucumber to them with salt and a few other ingredients makes up a tasty combination. 

Detox Water

5/7
Detox Water

Slices of kheera added to water could also give detox benefits. 

Salad For Summers

6/7
Salad For Summers

One thing that kheera can be a part of is the summer salads. Mixed with other vegetables like tomato and boiled chickpeas, cucumber would taste delicious.

 

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: Representational Images/ Freepik

(Note: This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

NEWS ON ONE CLICK