How To Use Kheera In Your Daily Routine – From Fresh Salads To Skincare
One summer vegetable that could find its way into both salads and skincare routines is kheera, aka cucumber. It is liked by many for its refreshing taste and high water content. Its cooling properties make it a part of several summer dishes, and its soothing qualities could be used for skin care benefits.
Here are some ways to use kheera in daily life:
Eye Mask
Cool slices of cucumber kept over the eyes for around 10 minutes could have soothing effects.
Cucumber Sandwiches
Sliced pieces of kheeras in your sandwiches could be a refreshing addition to your morning routine.
Ingredient of Your Smoothies
Kheera, blended with other ingredients like lemon juice and mint, could make hydrating smoothies for hot summer days.
Yummy Raitas
Raitas are a fond addition to Indian lunches, so adding cucumber to them with salt and a few other ingredients makes up a tasty combination.
Detox Water
Slices of kheera added to water could also give detox benefits.
Salad For Summers
One thing that kheera can be a part of is the summer salads. Mixed with other vegetables like tomato and boiled chickpeas, cucumber would taste delicious.
