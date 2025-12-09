IAF To Get 'Yashas' HJT-36 Trainer Jet For Training Pilots? HAL Jet Marks New Milestone
India’s push towards defence self-reliance has received a major boost with the HJT-36 Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT), a homegrown aircraft designed to bridge the critical training gap between basic and advanced combat flying. The Indian Air Force will soon get the train jets from the HAL. The IAF has reportedly agreed to lease 12 HJT-36 jets. Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the aircraft represents more than just a new platform — it signals a strategic shift in how the Indian Air Force prepares its future fighter pilots, reduces import dependence, and strengthens indigenous aerospace capabilities.
1. Indigenous Confidence
The HJT-36 is a direct step towards reducing India’s long-standing reliance on foreign trainer aircraft. By mastering design, testing, and production domestically, India is not just saving foreign exchange but also building sovereign control over critical defence technologies.
2. IAF Training Ecosystem
The aircraft fills the crucial middle layer in pilot training — between basic trainers and high-performance fighter jets — allowing cadets flying for the Indian Air Force to graduate seamlessly to frontline combat aircraft with fewer accidents and higher combat readiness.
3. Strategic Value
Beyond training, the IJT can be adapted for weapon familiarisation, light attack roles, and lead-in fighter training, giving the IAF operational flexibility in both wartime preparation and peacetime force structuring.
4. Game-Changer Tech
The aircraft integrates modern avionics, digital cockpit displays, advanced flight control systems, and high reliability subsystems, enabling realistic training environments that closely simulate fourth and fifth-generation fighter platforms.
5. Fueling Defence Ecosystem
The programme strengthens India’s defence manufacturing base by pushing tier-2 and tier-3 domestic suppliers into aerospace-grade production, creating skilled jobs and long-term industrial capability that supports other indigenous programmes.
6. Speed And Features
The indigenously built Stage-II trainer is designed to power the Indian Air Force’s future fighter pilots for advanced mission readiness. The aircraft has been indigenously designed and manufactured by HAL, strengthening India’s self-reliant aerospace capabilities. It is powered by the AL-55i jet engine developed at HAL’s Koraput Division, ensuring reliable indigenous propulsion. The trainer aircraft is capable of achieving a maximum speed of 750 km/h (approximately Mach 0.75). It can operate from short runways, requiring less than 500 metres for take-off and landing.
