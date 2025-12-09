IAF To Get 'Yashas' HJT-36 Trainer Jet For Training Pilots? HAL Jet Marks New Milestone

photoDetails

India’s push towards defence self-reliance has received a major boost with the HJT-36 Intermediate Jet Trainer (IJT), a homegrown aircraft designed to bridge the critical training gap between basic and advanced combat flying. The Indian Air Force will soon get the train jets from the HAL. The IAF has reportedly agreed to lease 12 HJT-36 jets. Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the aircraft represents more than just a new platform — it signals a strategic shift in how the Indian Air Force prepares its future fighter pilots, reduces import dependence, and strengthens indigenous aerospace capabilities.