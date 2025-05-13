Identify Indian Army Officers' Posts, Ranks From Their Badges - From Stars, Ashoka Emblem To Crossed Sword And Baton
General, Lt. General, And Major General
First, the General's badge has the crossed sword and baton with the Star and the Ashoka Emblem above. Second, the Lieutenant General has two things on display, the crossed sword and baton with the Star above. Third, the Major General's badge has the crossed sword and baton with the Star above.
Field Marshal
The badge of the Field Marshal displays the Ashoka Emblem over a crossed sword and baton in a lotus blossom wreath.
Brigadier
The badge of the Brigadier has three Stars in a triangle with the Ashoka Emblem above.
Colonel And Lt. Colonel
The Colonel's badge has two Stars with the Ashoka Emblem on top. On the other hand, Lieutenant Colonel's badge has a single Star with the Ashok Emblem above it.
Major, Captain, And Lieutenant
The Major's badge has the Ashoka Emblem only. The Captain and the Lieutenant badges have three and two Stars, respectively.
Subedar Major, Subedar, Naib Subedar
The badges of ranks for corresponding JCO ranks have a band of three strands of braid (crimson, yellow, and crimson), which is affixed below all badges of rank and above shoulder titles, if worn.
Apart from the above-mentioned band, the badges of Subedar Major, Subedar, and Naib Subedar have the Ashok Emblem, two Stars, and a single Star, respectively.
Company Quarter Master Havildar And Havildar
The non-commissioned ranks of the Indian Army are authorised to wear Chevrons as per the Regiment/ Corps pattern. The stripes are stitched 11 to 12 cm below the shoulder strap (depending upon the sleeve length).
The Company Quarter Master Havildar (CQMH) has three stripes and the Ashoka Emblem, and the Havildar has three stripes.
Naik And Lance Naik
The Naik and Lance Naik badges have two and one stripe, respectively.
Credits
(All Photos Credit: Indian Army Website)
