Identify Indian Army Officers' Posts, Ranks From Their Badges - From Stars, Ashoka Emblem To Crossed Sword And Baton
Identify Indian Army Officers' Posts, Ranks From Their Badges - From Stars, Ashoka Emblem To Crossed Sword And Baton

Check the badges for the officers in the Indian Army here!

 

Updated:May 13, 2025, 09:33 PM IST
General, Lt. General, And Major General

General, Lt. General, And Major General

First, the General's badge has the crossed sword and baton with the Star and the Ashoka Emblem above. Second, the Lieutenant General has two things on display, the crossed sword and baton with the Star above. Third, the Major General's badge has the crossed sword and baton with the Star above.  

Field Marshal

Field Marshal

The badge of the Field Marshal displays the Ashoka Emblem over a crossed sword and baton in a lotus blossom wreath. 

Brigadier

Brigadier

The badge of the Brigadier has three Stars in a triangle with the Ashoka Emblem above. 

Colonel And Lt. Colonel

Colonel And Lt. Colonel

The Colonel's badge has two Stars with the Ashoka Emblem on top. On the other hand, Lieutenant Colonel's badge has a single Star with the Ashok Emblem above it. 

Major, Captain, And Lieutenant

Major, Captain, And Lieutenant

The Major's badge has the Ashoka Emblem only. The Captain and the Lieutenant badges have three and two Stars, respectively. 

Subedar Major, Subedar, Naib Subedar

Subedar Major, Subedar, Naib Subedar

The badges of ranks for corresponding JCO ranks have a band of three strands of braid (crimson, yellow, and crimson), which is affixed below all badges of rank and above shoulder titles, if worn. 

Apart from the above-mentioned band, the badges of Subedar Major, Subedar, and Naib Subedar have the Ashok Emblem, two Stars, and a single Star, respectively. 

Company Quarter Master Havildar And Havildar

Company Quarter Master Havildar And Havildar

The non-commissioned ranks of the Indian Army are authorised to wear Chevrons as per the Regiment/ Corps pattern. The stripes are stitched 11 to 12 cm below the shoulder strap (depending upon the sleeve length). 

The Company Quarter Master Havildar (CQMH) has three stripes and the Ashoka Emblem, and the Havildar has three stripes.   

Naik And Lance Naik

Naik And Lance Naik

The Naik and Lance Naik badges have two and one stripe, respectively. 

 

Credits

Credits

(All Photos Credit: Indian Army Website)

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK