Identify Indian Army Officers' Posts, Ranks From Their Badges - From Stars, Ashoka Emblem To Crossed Sword And Baton

The badges of ranks for corresponding JCO ranks have a band of three strands of braid (crimson, yellow, and crimson), which is affixed below all badges of rank and above shoulder titles, if worn.

Apart from the above-mentioned band, the badges of Subedar Major, Subedar, and Naib Subedar have the Ashok Emblem, two Stars, and a single Star, respectively.