IMD issues heatwave alert: 5 natural cooling foods that keep your body fresh, hydrated, and healthy this summer
As the IMD issues heatwave warnings across several regions, adding natural cooling foods to your diet can help keep the body hydrated and refreshed during extreme summer temperatures. From cucumber to coconut water, these foods may help reduce body heat naturally and support overall wellness.
Summer heat does more than make you sweat. It drains energy, pulls water from your body, and leaves you feeling sluggish in ways that are hard to shake. The good news is that what you eat can genuinely help. Certain natural foods work from the inside regulating body temperature, improving hydration, and keeping you feeling fresher even when the heat isn't letting up.
Cucumber
Cucumber is about as close to a natural coolant as food gets. Its water content is exceptionally high, which means every bite is quietly working to keep you hydrated and your body temperature in check. Simple, underrated, and genuinely effective in hot weather.
Watermelon
It's mostly water, and that's exactly the point. Watermelon helps bring body heat down, fights off dehydration, and delivers a burst of freshness that's hard to replicate with a packaged drink. It's also packed with essential nutrients, so it's doing more than just tasting good on a hot afternoon.
Coconut Water
When heat really hits, coconut water earns its reputation. It's a natural electrolyte drink meaning it doesn't just hydrate you, it restores what the heat takes out. Energy comes back. The body finds its balance again. It's one of the most effective things you can reach for during extreme heat.
Yoghurt (Curd)
Yoghurt works a little differently from the others. It's rich in probiotics, and its cooling effect targets the stomach specifically easing digestion and reducing internal body heat. If summers tend to leave your gut feeling off, adding curd to your daily meals is worth trying.
Mint Leaves
Mint's cooling effect isn't just a sensation, it's real. It soothes the digestive system and actively helps lower body temperature. A handful of mint leaves in water, chutney, or a simple raita goes a long way in summer.
These aren't complicated additions to make. Cucumber, watermelon, coconut water, yoghurt, and mint are most of them already everywhere during summer, and for good reason. Stay hydrated, lean into seasonal produce, and ease up on heavily spiced or oily food when the heat peaks.
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