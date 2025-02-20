In Pics: 27-Year Exile Ends For BJP As Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi CM
Rekha Gupta took her oath as Delhi's new Chief Minister at Ramlila Maidan, marking the BJP's return to power after 26 years. Seven other BJP MLAs were also sworn in as cabinet ministers. The ceremony was attended by PM Modi, Amit Shah, and over 30,000 guests, with heavy security deployed.
Rekha Gupta Sworn-In
Rekha Gupta, the newly elected Chief Minister of Delhi, took her oath on Thursday at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. As a first-time MLA, Gupta assumes the top post, ending 11 days of suspense following the BJP's return to power after over 26 years, marking the end of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's 10-year rule.
Cabinet Ministers Sworn-In
Along with Rekha Gupta, other seven cabinet minister including cabinet minister including BJP MLAs Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra, and others took oath today.
Modi, Shah Attend Swearing-In
The swearing-in ceremony in Delhi saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, among other key leaders of the saffron party.
25,000 Security Personnel Deployed
Over 25,000 security personnel and over 15 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the national capital for Thursday's oath ceremony of the new chief minister at Ramlila Maidan. (Images: @BJP4Delhi/ X)
The ceremony was attended by around 30,000 guests, including key RSS leaders and spiritual gurus, were invited for the oath-taking event.
