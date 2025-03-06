Advertisement
In Pics: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Gets Married To Musician-Dancer Sivasri Skandaprasad
In Pics: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Gets Married To Musician-Dancer Sivasri Skandaprasad

Tejasvi Surya Marriage: Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with Carnatic vocalist Sivasri Skandaprasad in a traditional ceremony in Bengaluru. The wedding was attended by several prominent political figures, including BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, Union ministers V. Somanna and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai, as well as various BJP MPs and MLAs.

Updated:Mar 06, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Vedic Wedding

Vedic Wedding

Sharing the photos on X, Surya said, "With the blessings of Gurus, elders, and well wishers, married Sivasri Skandaprasad, today as per vedic traditions. We seek your blessings and wishes as we start this journey together!"

Traditional Marriage

Traditional Marriage

Photos from the ceremony, widely shared on social media, showcased the couple in traditional attire. Sivasri donned a yellow Kanchipuram silk saree paired with gold jewelry, while Surya opted for a white and gold ensemble. In another set of images, the bride was seen wearing a red-maroon saree, with the BJP MP dressed in an off-white outfit.

Bharatanatyam Dancer

Bharatanatyam Dancer

Sivasri Skandaprasad, also a Bharatanatyam dancer, initially pursued a degree in Bioengineering from Sastra University before shifting her focus to the arts. She later earned a degree in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras and gained recognition for her devotional music, particularly for her contributions to Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan film series.

Popular On Social Media

Popular On Social Media

With a strong digital presence, Sivasri Skandaprasad has over 1.13 lakh followers on Instagram and more than two lakh subscribers on YouTube. Speculation about their marriage had surfaced earlier this year. Recently, the couple visited spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram, where they sought his blessings ahead of their wedding.

 

Lok Sabha MP

Lok Sabha MP

Tejasvi Surya is an MP from Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat and is the national pPresident of the BJP Yuva Morcha.

