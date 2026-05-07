In Pics: Brigade Parade Ground gets ready for historic BJP govt oath event on May 9 as Suvendu leads Bengal CM race

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Bengal government formation: The Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata is gearing up for a grand oath ceremony of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal. This will be a historic first time the BJP forms a government in the state. Former leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who got the better of Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur seat this time, is leading the race for becoming the Chief Minister. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement and the party’s legislators are yet to elect their leader. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the observer for the legislative party meeting.