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NewsPhotosIn Pics: Brigade Parade Ground gets ready for historic BJP govt oath event on May 9 as Suvendu leads Bengal CM race
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In Pics: Brigade Parade Ground gets ready for historic BJP govt oath event on May 9 as Suvendu leads Bengal CM race

Bengal government formation: The Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata is gearing up for a grand oath ceremony of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal. This will be a historic first time the BJP forms a government in the state. Former leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who got the better of Mamata Banerjee from the Bhabanipur seat this time, is leading the race for becoming the Chief Minister. The BJP is yet to make a formal announcement and the party’s legislators are yet to elect their leader. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been appointed as the observer for the legislative party meeting. 

Updated:May 07, 2026, 07:44 AM IST
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Workers arrange saffron chair

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Workers arrange saffron chair

Workers are seen arranging saffron-coloured chair at the Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the BJP government's oath ceremony scheduled for May 9. (Image: ANI)

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Security Inspection By Bengal Police

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Security Inspection By Bengal Police

West Bengal Police officials inspect the security measures at the Brigade Parade Ground. Security has been tightened in and around the ground ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new West Bengal government. (Image: ANI)

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Saffron-coloured tents, carpets

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Saffron-coloured tents, carpets

Saffron-coloured tents, carpets are seen lying for installation at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. The ground is set to witness historic event of the first-ever BJP government in West Bengal after the saffron party secured 207 seats out of the 293 that went to the polls on April 23 and April 29. (Image: IANS)

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Workers seen assembling tents

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Workers seen assembling tents

Workers were seen assembling temporary tents and structures to prepare the Brigade Parade Ground for the BJP oath ceremony. Thousands of people along with party-workers are expected to the attend the even, which will have presence of several Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states along-side Union Ministers. (Image: ANI)

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Chairs being unloaded from min truck

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Chairs being unloaded from min truck

Workers are seen unloading chairs from a mini truck. The selection of saffron and peach-coloured chairs show that minute details are being given attention to ahead of the historic oath event at the Brigade Parade Gound. The ground has a capacity of holding around 7 lakhs people at once. (Image: ANI)

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Temporary Structures Being Installed

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Temporary Structures Being Installed

Workers are seen assembly the ridge and apex of the temporary tent being installed at the Brigade Parade Ground. Kolkata is witnesessing a temperature surge up to 35 degrees Celsius and thus tents are being installed to protect attendees from the heat. (Image: ANI)

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Brigade Parade Ground with Kolkata's skyline in background

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Brigade Parade Ground with Kolkata's skyline in background

In this image, workers were seen setting up a large white canopy tent at the Brigade Parade Ground. Plastic chairs can be seen stacked nearby. The vast grassy expanse of the Brigade Parade Ground stretches into the background, with Kolkata’s skyline and high-rise buildings visible in the distance. (Image: ANI)

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