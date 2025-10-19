Kali Puja 2025: Kolkata Buzzes With Festive Preparations - From Idols To Street Markets - In Pics

photoDetails

As Kali Puja approaches, Kolkata glows with lights and a hue of devotion fills the air. Streets shimmer under dazzling decorations while master artisans put the final touches on magnificent goddess idols. Markets burst with energy as eager crowds shop for flowers, sweets, and firecrackers. The entire city comes together in a spectacular celebration of Bengal’s one of the most revered festivals.