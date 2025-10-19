Kali Puja 2025: Kolkata Buzzes With Festive Preparations - From Idols To Street Markets - In Pics
As Kali Puja approaches, Kolkata glows with lights and a hue of devotion fills the air. Streets shimmer under dazzling decorations while master artisans put the final touches on magnificent goddess idols. Markets burst with energy as eager crowds shop for flowers, sweets, and firecrackers. The entire city comes together in a spectacular celebration of Bengal’s one of the most revered festivals.
The air is thick with festive fervor as Bengal's one of the most revered festivals draws near.
Shoppers crowd markets across the city, preparing for the dual celebrations of Kali Puja and Diwali.
(Photo Courtesy: ANI)
Kolkata's main flower wholesale market experiences heavy rush, with devotees purchasing marigolds, roses, and other blooms for worship.
(Photo Courtesy: ANI)
Skilled artisans meticulously apply final touches to magnificent Goddess Kali idols at puja pandals.
Dakshineswar Temple Glows in Festival Splendor
Bathed in radiant lights, the Dakshineswar Kali Temple shines on the eve of Kali Puja in Kolkata.
(Photo Courtesy: ANI)
Kolkata Becomes a City of Lights
Kolkata transforms into a dazzling spectacle as decorative lights illuminate city streets ahead of Kali Puja.
(Photo Courtesy: ANI)
Trending Photos