NewsPhotosKali Puja 2025: Kolkata Buzzes With Festive Preparations - From Idols To Street Markets - In Pics
Kali Puja 2025: Kolkata Buzzes With Festive Preparations - From Idols To Street Markets - In Pics

As Kali Puja approaches, Kolkata glows with lights and a hue of devotion fills the air. Streets shimmer under dazzling decorations while master artisans put the final touches on magnificent goddess idols. Markets burst with energy as eager crowds shop for flowers, sweets, and firecrackers. The entire city comes together in a spectacular celebration of Bengal’s one of the most revered festivals.

Updated:Oct 19, 2025, 11:14 PM IST
The air is thick with festive fervor as Bengal's one of the most revered festivals draws near.

City Markets Buzz Ahead of the Festivities

Shoppers crowd markets across the city, preparing for the dual celebrations of Kali Puja and Diwali.

(Photo Courtesy: ANI)

(Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Kolkata's main flower wholesale market experiences heavy rush, with devotees purchasing marigolds, roses, and other blooms for worship.

(Photo Courtesy: ANI)

(Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Skilled artisans meticulously apply final touches to magnificent Goddess Kali idols at puja pandals.

 

Dakshineswar Temple Glows in Festival Splendor

(Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Bathed in radiant lights, the Dakshineswar Kali Temple shines on the eve of Kali Puja in Kolkata.

(Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Kolkata Becomes a City of Lights

(Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Kolkata transforms into a dazzling spectacle as decorative lights illuminate city streets ahead of Kali Puja.

 

(Photo Courtesy: ANI)

