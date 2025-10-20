In Pics: PM Modi Witnesses MiG-29 Air Power Demo While Celebrating Diwali With Naval Personnel
Amid roaring jets and gleaming warships, PM Modi celebrated Diwali onboard INS Vikrant with naval personnel, enjoying air displays and festive performances.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on Monday alongside India’s naval personnel off the coasts of Goa and Karwar.
(Photo courtesy: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo)
Onboard INS Vikrant, the Prime Minister engaged in a series of remarkable activities. He visited the flight deck, observing the MiG-29K fighters up close.
(Photo courtesy: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Modi witnessed an impressive Air Power Demonstration, as MiG-29 jets executed takeoffs and landings on the short runway, both during the day and under the cover of night.
(Photo courtesy: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo)
The celebration also featured a vibrant cultural program, with officers and sailors performing patriotic songs, including a special composition commemorating the success of Indian Armed Forces in Operation Sindoor.
(Photo courtesy: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Modi also ate food with the extended families of naval personnel during the Bara Khana, celebrating Diwali in true naval camaraderie.
(Photo courtesy: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo)
