In Pics: Smoke, Sirens And Shock – The Delhi Bomb Blast That Stunned City
Delhi Bomb Blast: The routine Monday afternoon in Delhi turned into chaos when a sudden explosion shook the area near the Red Fort this evening. What began as a regular day for locals ended in panic, with the sound of sirens filling the air. The blast, which took place near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, left at least eight people dead and several others injured. As fire and smoke rose over the centuries-old monument, the police and emergency teams rushed to the site, sealing off the surrounding roads and metro gates.
A City Holds Its Breath
As night fell, flashing lights from emergency vehicles lit up the Red Fort’s walls. Families of the injured gathered outside hospitals seeking updates. The capital remained tense, with security tightened across all major landmarks and transport hubs. The heart of Delhi, once echoing with history, now stood heavy with grief and unanswered questions.
Investigators On The Ground
The Delhi Police and its Special Cell, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other security agencies are deployed at the spot. Bomb disposal units are also at the site. Officers wearing protective gear examined the remains of the vehicle, while sniffer dogs searched the surrounding area.
A senior officer said all angles, including sabotage, are being looked into.
Metro Station Under Lockdown
Entry and exit from Gate Nos. 1 and 4 of the Lal Quila Metro station were immediately suspended. Commuters were asked to evacuate the premises as the police carried out checks for possible secondary threats. Metro officials confirmed that services were temporarily halted in the area.
Police Seal Off The Area
A large section of the Red Fort complex and its adjoining roads were cordoned off as police and security forces began their search operation. Armed personnel stood guard behind yellow barricades while forensic teams began collecting evidence from the damaged vehicle.
The Toll Of The Tragedy
At least eight people lost their lives in the blast, while several others suffered serious injuries. Rescue workers and locals joined hands to help carry the wounded to waiting ambulances. The Red Fort area, a popular spot for tourists and vendors, turned into a scene of devastation within seconds.
The Site Of The Explosion
The blast site was located just outside Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro station. Debris from vehicles lay scattered across the road as investigators are working through the wreckage. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, “Today, at around 6:52 pm, a slow moving vehcle stopped at the Red Light and explosion happened in that vehicle.”
The nature of the blasts are under investigation.
A City In Shock
Thick smoke billowed into the sky near the historic Red Fort after the explosion, sending hundreds of bystanders running for safety. The usually crowded stretch outside the fort fell silent except for the wail of ambulances and police vehicles. The Delhi Police immediately declared a high alert across the capital.
