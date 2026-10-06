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  • /In pictures: Barricades, tricolours and slogans: INDIA bloc MPs march to EC

In pictures: Barricades, tricolours and slogans: INDIA bloc MPs march to EC

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
INDIA bloc MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision. Police stopped the march near NITI Aayog, where MPs climbed barricades and later staged a sit-in. Leaders including Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and Chidambaram attacked the poll body. Here's a glimpse of today's protest.

INDIA bloc MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision. Police stopped the march near NITI Aayog, where MPs climbed barricades and later staged a sit-in. Leaders including Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and Chidambaram attacked the poll body. Here's a glimpse of today's protest.

Rahul Gandhi on the barricade1/11

Rahul Gandhi on the barricade

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, flanked by INDIA bloc MPs, climbs a barricade near the NITI Aayog office, waving the tricolour, during the march to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.

 

Slogans and cutouts2/11

Slogans and cutouts

Opposition MPs raise slogans and carry cutouts during the "Save Democracy" march against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision.

 

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at the sit-in3/11

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi at the sit-in

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sit in protest near NITI Aayog after the INDIA bloc march was stopped by security personnel.

 

Wide shot of the march4/11

Wide shot of the march

INDIA bloc MPs march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, amid heavy security and barricading.

 

Mallikarjun Kharge5/11

Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during the INDIA bloc protest march. He alleged that the government was stripping people of their rights and that the poll body was acting at its behest.

 

Akhilesh Yadav speaking to reporters6/11

Akhilesh Yadav speaking to reporters

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses reporters amid heavy police barricading during the march. He challenged the CEC to explain alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls.

 

Supriya Sule7/11

Supriya Sule

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule joins the INDIA bloc march towards Nirvachan Sadan.

P Chidambaram8/11

P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram speaks to the media, saying the Chief Justice of India had stated in open court that the Supreme Court did not approve changes to Form 6.

 

D Raja9/11

D Raja

CPI general secretary D Raja joins the joint march, saying there was a strong demand that the CEC should go.

 

Heavy security deployment10/11

Heavy security deployment

Delhi Police personnel and barricades near Parliament and the Election Commission headquarters, where security was tightened ahead of the opposition march.

 

MPs on dharna at Parliament Street11/11

MPs on dharna at Parliament Street

INDIA bloc MPs sit on dharna at Parliament Street after the march was prevented from proceeding to the Election Commission office.

 

TAGS:
INDIA Bloc

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