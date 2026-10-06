/In pictures: Barricades, tricolours and slogans: INDIA bloc MPs march to EC

INDIA bloc MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision. Police stopped the march near NITI Aayog, where MPs climbed barricades and later staged a sit-in. Leaders including Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and Chidambaram attacked the poll body. Here's a glimpse of today's protest.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, flanked by INDIA bloc MPs, climbs a barricade near the NITI Aayog office, waving the tricolour, during the march to the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Opposition MPs raise slogans and carry cutouts during the "Save Democracy" march against the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in the electoral roll revision.
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sit in protest near NITI Aayog after the INDIA bloc march was stopped by security personnel.
INDIA bloc MPs march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, amid heavy security and barricading.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during the INDIA bloc protest march. He alleged that the government was stripping people of their rights and that the poll body was acting at its behest.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses reporters amid heavy police barricading during the march. He challenged the CEC to explain alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh's electoral rolls.
NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule joins the INDIA bloc march towards Nirvachan Sadan.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram speaks to the media, saying the Chief Justice of India had stated in open court that the Supreme Court did not approve changes to Form 6.
CPI general secretary D Raja joins the joint march, saying there was a strong demand that the CEC should go.
Delhi Police personnel and barricades near Parliament and the Election Commission headquarters, where security was tightened ahead of the opposition march.
INDIA bloc MPs sit on dharna at Parliament Street after the march was prevented from proceeding to the Election Commission office.